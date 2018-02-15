Liberty Women, Incarnate Word Men Cling To Leads At CCSA Championships

2018 CCSA CHAMPIONSHIPS

February 14th – 17th, 2018

Athens, GA (University of Georgia)

Live results available on Meet Mobile

The second of four days at the 2018 CCSA Championships saw a pair of close team battles arise, with the Liberty and Florida Gulf Coast women and the Incarnate Word and Old Dominion men neck and neck in the points race.

After a pair of relay wins on opening night, Liberty had all the momentum on the women’s side, and carried it over with a solid showing on day two.

Prudence Rooker broke the school record en route to the 200 IM title in 2:00.12, topping Florida Gulf Coast’s Tina Elmgreen (2:01.71). The Flames also picked up their third relay title of the meet to close out the session, lowering another school record in the 200 free relay in a time of 1:29.91. Colleen Donlin‘s quick 22.15 anchor gave them the win after trailing Florida Gulf Coast (1:30.02) the entire race.

The Eagles did pickup two wins on the night, with Linda Shaw (4:48.14) taking the 500 free and Gracie Redding (22.55) claiming the 50 free. However, Liberty showed their strength by taking 2nd and 3rd in both those events as well. The Flames head into day three with a 30-point lead.

After splitting the relays on opening night, Incarnate Word and Old Dominion were set to go head-to-head once again on night two for the men. The Cardinals head into day three with a 19-point lead thanks to a pair of wins from Kyrylo Shvets and Hector Ruvalcaba Cruz. Shvets won the 500 free in a new conference record of 4:21.28, while Ruvalcaba Cruz edged out the Monarch’s Anton Mikealsson 1:48.24 to 1:48.45 in the 200 IM.

Parker Harp of Old Dominion edged out a tight field for the win in the 50 free in 20.35, with Gardner-Webb’s Eli Coan close behind in 20.38. Coan went onto lead-off Gardner-Webb’s 200 free relay in 20.35 as they won in 1:21.63 over Old Dominion (1:22.19) and Florida Atlantic (1:22.37).

Team Scores (W)

Liberty, 582 Florida Gulf Coast, 552 Georgia Southern, 346 Incarnate Word, 306 Gardner-Webb, 259

Team Scores (M)