Caeleb Dressel No-Shows 100 Free on Saturday Morning at Richmond PSS

2019 PRO SWIM SERIES – RICHMOND

Caeleb Dressel declared a false start in prelims of the 100 free on Saturday at the Richmond stop of the 2019 Pro Swim Series. After qualifying 7th in the 50 breaststroke and 3rd in the 200 IM, he dropped one of his signature events at the end of the session.

Dressel was the top seed in the event and is also the defending World Champion. Also no-showing their prelims swim in the 100 free were 4th seed Ryan Murphy and 17th seed Michael Andrew. Murphy would have been on his 2nd swim of the session after the 200 back, while Andrew would have been on his 3rd after the 200 IM and 50 breast.

Dressel has had his best in-season long course meet since graduating college this week in Richmond, and a performance nearly as strong as his taper season last summer. He’s posted wins in the 200 free (1:47.31 – best time); 100 fly (52.08); 50 free (21.69); and 50 fly (23.43) so far at the meet. He’s also the 3rd seed in the 200 IM for Saturday night’s finals (2:01.90 – best time) and the 7th seed in the 50 breast (28.03).