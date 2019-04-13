Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Michael Andrew Swims Within 2-Tenths of Best Time in 200 IM Prelims

2019 PRO SWIM SERIES – RICHMOND

On the final morning of the 2019 Richmond Pro Swim Series stop, Michael Andrew broke out the 2nd-best 200 meter IM of his career, qualifying first by over 2 seconds in 1:59.35.

In the first race of a Saturday triple, Andrew missed his personal best of 1:59.12 from the 2017 Pro Swim Series meet in Indianapolis by just two-tenths of a second. This race has one that’s long held intrigue for both fans of and detractors from Andrew, given his world-class times over 50 and 100 meters of all 4 strokes.

He’s never quite put together the senior-level 200 IM that it’s felt like he is capable of, which is in part due to the fact that at the World Junior Championships, where Andrew swam so well otherwise in 2017, the race is scheduled 18 minutes after the final of the 100 breaststroke.

While his splitting was quite different from that in his best time, he still (faded or backed off) on the final 50, the freestyle leg. We should get a better idea of which in the final.

Split Comparison:

Fly Split Back Split Breast Split Free Split Total Time
Michael Andrew PB – 2017 Indy PSS 24.83 30.10 34.23 29.96 1:59.12
Michael Andrew Prelims – 2019 Richmond PSS 24.69 30.58 33.55 30.53 1:59.35

EliteSwimmer93

This is evolving into such a Phelps/Lochte-esque rivalry it’s not even funny. Look out for Dressel v. Andrew in 2020 boys and girls

14 minutes ago
Samuel Huntington

I don’t see this at all. It may happen but right now, not really.

1 minute ago
Hmm...

30.53

Oof

4 minutes ago

