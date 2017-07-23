Caeleb Dressel Downs American Record with 22.7 50 fly

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

American sprint star Caeleb Dressel took down an 8-year-old American Record on day 1 of the 2017 FINA World Championships. In the semifinals of the men’s 50 fly, Dressel popped off the start to take the lead over Great Britain’s Ben Proud, holding him off in the final few meters to take top seed for finals in 22.76. With that, he shaved over a tenth off the former American Record, which was set at a 22.91 by Bryan Lundquist at the 2009 World Championships.

Dressel is now tied for the 7th fastest performer ever in the event with Brazil’s Cesar Cielo. He became the fastest American ever tonight, while teammate Tim Phillips (23.25)moved up to #5 on the top American performers list.

Fastest Performers Ever: Men’s 50 Fly

1 Rafael Munoz 22.43 2 Nicholas Santos 22.51 3 Milorad Cavic 22.67 4 Andrii Govorov 22.69 5 Henrique Martins 22.7 6 Matt Targett 22.73 7 Cesar Cielo 22.76 8 Caeleb Dressel 22.76 9 Ben Proud 22.8 10 Fred Bousqet 22.84 10 Florent Manaudou 22.84

Fastest American Performers Ever: Men’s 50 Fly