Caeleb Dressel Downs American Record with 22.7 50 fly

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

American sprint star Caeleb Dressel took down an 8-year-old American Record on day 1 of the 2017 FINA World Championships. In the semifinals of the men’s 50 fly, Dressel popped off the start to take the lead over Great Britain’s Ben Proud, holding him off in the final few meters to take top seed for finals in 22.76. With that, he shaved over a tenth off the former American Record, which was set at a 22.91 by Bryan Lundquist at the 2009 World Championships.

Dressel is now tied for the 7th fastest performer ever in the event with Brazil’s Cesar Cielo. He became the fastest American ever tonight, while teammate Tim Phillips (23.25)moved up to #5 on the top American performers list.

Fastest Performers Ever: Men’s 50 Fly

1 Rafael Munoz 22.43
2 Nicholas Santos 22.51
3 Milorad Cavic 22.67
4 Andrii Govorov 22.69
5 Henrique Martins 22.7
6 Matt Targett 22.73
7 Cesar Cielo 22.76
8 Caeleb Dressel 22.76
9 Ben Proud 22.8
10 Fred Bousqet 22.84
10 Florent Manaudou 22.84

Fastest American Performers Ever: Men’s 50 Fly

1 Caeleb Dressel 22.76
2 Bryan Lundquist 22.91
3 Eugene Godsoe 23.05
4 Ian Crocker 23.12
5 Tim Phillips 23.25
6 Cullen Jones 23.26
7 Matt Grevers 23.29
8 Giles Smith 23.3
9 Chris Brady 23.38
10 Michael Andrew 23.42

In This Story

Leave a Reply

5 Comments on "Caeleb Dressel Downs American Record with 22.7 50 fly"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Theboys

Is dressel wearing a mizuno?

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
5 hours 5 minutes ago
swim coach

why is dressel in that suit? And why arent they available to the us swimmers

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
4 hours 22 seconds ago
Matt

mizuno sells them on ebay, thats where I got mine

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
5 minutes 18 seconds ago
HENRIK CHRISTIANSEN 800 FREE BRONZE

I believe Lundquist never competed at the 2009 World Champs, at least not in the 50 fly. His Wikipedia site says that his AR record was set at a U.S Swimming Sectionals in 2009.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
16 minutes 41 seconds ago
HENRIK CHRISTIANSEN 800 FREE BRONZE

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bryan_Lundquist

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
16 minutes 19 seconds ago
wpDiscuz

About Lauren Neidigh

Lauren Neidigh

Lauren Neidigh is a former NCAA swimmer at the University of Arizona and the University of Florida. She got her M.S. in Criminology from Florida State University and seems exceptionally confused about which team she should be cheering for during the college football season. Lauren is currently working on her …

Read More »