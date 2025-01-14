Butterflyer Roberto Zarate Sends His Commitment To Cincinnati For Fall 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Winter Juniors ‘B’ finalist Roberto Zarate has announced his commitment to the University of Cincinnati. Zarate will arrive from Kissimmee, Florida to join the team for the 2025-26 season.

I am extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to pursue my athletic and academic career at The University of Cincinnati! I would like to thank my family, friends, teammates, and coaches for always supporting me and helping me throughout my journey. I would also like to thank the UC coaching staff for giving me this amazing opportunity. Go Bearcats! #big12 🔴⚫️🔴⚫️ 🐾

Zarate recently completed his high school swimming career at Windermere High School during the FHSAA Class 4A State Championships, where he contributed to a second-place overall finish. He was a two-time finalist at the event, claiming bronze in the 200 freestyle (1:39.22) and the 100 fly (48.59). Zarate’s 200 freestyle swim marked his first sub-1:40 outing in the event. He also recorded a split of 20.93 on Windermere’s victorious 200 freestyle relay and a 44.83 split on the school’s second-place 400 freestyle relay.

A week earlier, Zarate defended his 100 butterfly title at the FHSAA 4A Region 2 Championship, which Windermere dominated. He also took second in the 200 freestyle.

When he’s not racing for his high school, Zarate trains with Southwest Stars Aquatics. Competing in a Stars cap at the 2024 Winter Junior Championships — East, Zarate achieved lifetime bests in the 200 IM and 200 butterfly.

He reached the finals in the latter, finishing 12th with a 1:46.63, breaking his previous best of 1:47.07 from prelims. His best heading into the meet was a 1:48.76, meaning Zarate has chopped over two seconds from his 200 butterfly lifetime best in just over a year.

Best Times (SCY):

100 butterfly: 48.59

200 butterfly: 1:46.63

200 free: 1:39.22

500 free: 4:34.96

200 IM: 1:51.62

Cincinnati finished fourth at the team’s first Big 12 Championships last season. While the conference continues to shift; Texas has departed, while Arizona State and Arizona have arrived, Zarate has the potential to put up points in his individual events during his first season with the Bearcats. His 200 butterfly lifetime best—which would’ve been second on Cincinnati’s depth chart last season—would have earned a spot in the ‘B’ final and eventually 10th place at the 2024 Big 12 Championships.

His personal best in the 100 butterfly would have secured a spot in the ‘C’ final, resulting in a 19th place finish, which means Zarate would have earned six additional points. Cincinnati had two swimmers in the 100 butterfly ‘C’ final last year, but no swimmers placed higher, so it would be significant for them if Zarate could improve enough to contend for a position in the consolation or championship final. With his 500 freestyle time close to what was needed to qualify for the ‘C’ final at last year’s championships, it appears that this could be Zarate’s third event in a college championship lineup. He could choose to develop his 200 IM, although he is a bit further from qualifying for a conference finals spot in that event.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.