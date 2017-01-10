Budapest 2017 Pool Filled With Water

According to a tweet sent out by Balázs Fürjes, the Chairmain of the 2024 Budapest Olympic bid, the official competition pool at the Dagály Aquatics Arena in Budapest that will host both the 2017 World Championships and the masters World Championships has been filled with water.

Water in the pool, Aqua is our World ????????Final touches on brand new Budapest Aquatic Centre for @fina1908 @finabp2017 pic.twitter.com/QhbmmDr9Uv — Balázs Fürjes (@BalazsFurjes) January 5, 2017

The pool will feature the best in the world from July 14-30 in Budapest, Hungary from all over the world as they gear up for the countries first time hosting a major international swimming event.

The event is the biggest competition on the 2017 swimming calendar and according to FINA there’s been an unprecedented interest during the early bird sales in tickets for the event.

Much of the interest has been driven by Hungarian swimmer Katinka Hosszu who earned the FINA female swimmer of the year award for her performances in both the FINA world cup circuit and the Olympic Games.

Hosszu will be competing on a home stage this time around. Olympic medallist Laszlo Cseh from Hungary is also expected to be competing.

The FINA World Championships will play host to all aquatic sports including diving, synchronized swimming, and water polo.