7 Texas A&M Women Begin 2017 Against North Texas

The No. 7-ranked Texas A&M women’s swimming and diving team will open the 2017 portion of its schedule with a dual meet against North Texas on Wednesday and then a weekend trip to Austin for the 2017 Arena Pro Swim Series.
The Aggies will host the Mean Green in a 3 p.m. dual meet at the Student Recreation Center on the Texas A&M campus. Texas A&M competes in the Arena Pro Swim Series Friday through Sunday at the Jamail Texas Swim Center on the University of Texas campus.
The 4-1 Aggies were slated to open their spring season against the Auburn Tigers on January 7 in Auburn, Ala., but weather and travel issues forced a cancellation of the contest. The last time the Aggies were in the water in a competitive setting was in a victory over Rice on Dec. 3.
Entering the North Texas dual, the Aggies have nine swimmers ranked in the top 25 nationally in 11 races:
|Race
|Swimmer
|Rank
|Time
|50 free
|Beryl Gastaldello
|No. 8
|21.94
|100 free
|Sarah Gibson
|No. 20
|48.52
|200 free
|Sarah Gibson
|No. 10
|1:44.37
|Claire Rasmus
|No. 14
|1:44.89
|500 free
|Sarah Gibson
|No. 19
|4:40.69
|1,000 free
|Sarah Gibson
|No. 15
|9:49.15
|100 breast
|Jorie Caneta
|No. 6
|59.38
|Frankie Jonker
|No. 14
|59.89
|200 breast
|Ashley McGregor
|No. 4
|2:07.16
|Sydney Pickrem
|No. 11
|2:09.21
|Bethany Galat
|No. 20
|2:10.23
|Jorie Caneta
|No. 22
|2:10.33
|100 fly
|Sarah Gibson
|No. 5
|51.37
|200 fly
|Sarah Gibson
|No. 8
|1:54.59
|Bethany Galat
|No. 11
|1:55.67
|200 IM
|Sydney Pickrem
|No. 9
|1:56.14
|Kristin Malone
|No. 18
|1:57.19
|Bethany Galat
|No. 21
|1:57.22
|400 IM
|Bethany Galat
|No. 5
|4:04.36
|Sydney Pickrem
|No. 11
|4:06.50
NORTH TEXAS LIVE RESULTS/WATCH:
Live results can be accessed on 12thMan.com or Meet Mobile. The competition will be available digitally on mobile devices, tablets, PCs and connect-TVs for SEC Network subscribers whose cable/satellite packages allow access to SEC Network+ through the WatchESPN app and SECSports.com.
ARENA PRO SWIM SERIES LIVE RESULTS/WATCH:
Live results and live stream information for the Arena Pro Series can be accessed at USASwimming.com.
News courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics.
