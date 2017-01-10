7 Texas A&M Women Begin 2017 Against North Texas

The No. 7-ranked Texas A&M women’s swimming and diving team will open the 2017 portion of its schedule with a dual meet against North Texas on Wednesday and then a weekend trip to Austin for the 2017 Arena Pro Swim Series.

The Aggies will host the Mean Green in a 3 p.m. dual meet at the Student Recreation Center on the Texas A&M campus. Texas A&M competes in the Arena Pro Swim Series Friday through Sunday at the Jamail Texas Swim Center on the University of Texas campus.

The 4-1 Aggies were slated to open their spring season against the Auburn Tigers on January 7 in Auburn, Ala., but weather and travel issues forced a cancellation of the contest. The last time the Aggies were in the water in a competitive setting was in a victory over Rice on Dec. 3.

Entering the North Texas dual, the Aggies have nine swimmers ranked in the top 25 nationally in 11 races:

Race Swimmer Rank Time 50 free Beryl Gastaldello No. 8 21.94 100 free Sarah Gibson No. 20 48.52 200 free Sarah Gibson No. 10 1:44.37 Claire Rasmus No. 14 1:44.89 500 free Sarah Gibson No. 19 4:40.69 1,000 free Sarah Gibson No. 15 9:49.15 100 breast Jorie Caneta No. 6 59.38 Frankie Jonker No. 14 59.89 200 breast Ashley McGregor No. 4 2:07.16 Sydney Pickrem No. 11 2:09.21 Bethany Galat No. 20 2:10.23 Jorie Caneta No. 22 2:10.33 100 fly Sarah Gibson No. 5 51.37 200 fly Sarah Gibson No. 8 1:54.59 Bethany Galat No. 11 1:55.67 200 IM Sydney Pickrem No. 9 1:56.14 Kristin Malone No. 18 1:57.19 Bethany Galat No. 21 1:57.22 400 IM Bethany Galat No. 5 4:04.36 Sydney Pickrem No. 11 4:06.50



NORTH TEXAS LIVE RESULTS/WATCH:

Live results can be accessed on 12thMan.com or Meet Mobile. The competition will be available digitally on mobile devices, tablets, PCs and connect-TVs for SEC Network subscribers whose cable/satellite packages allow access to SEC Network+ through the WatchESPN app and SECSports.com.

ARENA PRO SWIM SERIES LIVE RESULTS/WATCH:

Live results and live stream information for the Arena Pro Series can be accessed at USASwimming.com.

News courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics.