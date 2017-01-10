Utah Women’s Swimming Heads To UCLA & USC

Utah women’s swimming team will travel the UCLA and USC this weekend. The squad will take on UCLA on Friday, Jan. 13 at 2:30 p.m. MT in the Spieker Aquatics Center. They will then take on USC the following day. This meet is set to begin at 12 p.m. MT.

“Our women’s team has a big test this weekend in Los Angeles,” said Utah head coach Joe Dykstra. “UCLA was ranked No. 22 and USC was ranked No. 8 in the December CSCAA poll and they are very worthy of those rankings. Both teams have some incredible front-line talent and it will be great for our team to be able to measure themselves against some of the best competition the conference has to offer about five weeks in advance of the Pac-12 Championships. I was very pleased with the competitive spirit we showed in the win against Denver this past weekend and hope to really keep building on that towards the end of the season.”

UTAH NOTES

The Utes came out on top against Denver last weekend. They won seven events during the meet en route to the victory.

In the 100 breast, Stina Colleou claimed the top spot (1:04.54) with McKenna Gassaway taking second (1:04.69) in the event.

Colleou currently has the top time for the Utes in the 100 breast. She set this time of 1:01.29 at the Ohio State Invitational earlier this season. She has the ninth fastest time in the Pac-12 and 48th fastest time in the nation.

Jordan Anderson took first in the 200 fly touching in at 2:05.34 while Genevieve Robertson was first in the 200 breast (2:19.42). Julienne Tadena touched in first in the 100 IM coming away with a time of 57.80. She also took second in the 100 free (52.65).

LAST TIME AGAINST UCLA

The women took on UCLA last season and was topped, 182-95.

Highlights during the meet included Colleou taking second in the 100 breast with a time of 1:05.21. She was followed closely by Robertson (1:05.57) and Brianna Francis (1:05.87). Robertson also took second in the 200 breast with a time of 2:18.79.

Gillian St.John took second in the 50 free as she touched in at 24.18. Jenna Marsh also had a top-five finish in the event (24.55).

Dorien Butter took third in the 100 free (52.49) and fourth in the 200 free (1:53.70). Teammate Megan Kawaguchi also took fourth in the 100 back (57.54).

LAST TIME AGAINST USC

The squad won four events against USC but fell short, 138.5-112.5.

Anderson took first in the 500 free with a time of 5:03.98 with Kat Wickham in second (5:19.37). In the 1,000 free, Anderson was third touching in at 10:28.20 and Wickham took fourth (10:37.50).

In the 100 fly, claiming the top spot was Marsh with a time of 57.54. Taking first in the 200 IM was Francis with a time of 2:07.97. Taking second was Anderson (2:09.17) with Isabella Kearns in third (2:14.15).

UP NEXT

Both the men and women will return to the pool on Jan. 21 where they will host rival BYU in the Ute Natatorium.

News courtesy of Utah Athletics.