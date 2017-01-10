Texas Sweeps Weekly Big 12 Honors

Texas swimming and diving sweep the bi-weekly awards for the third straight week. Swimmers Jack Conger and Tasija Karosas take home the Swimmer of the Week honors while divers Mark Anderson and Meghan O’Brien defend their Diver of the Week status.

This marks the swimmers’ first recognition of the season, while UT divers Anderson and O’Brien receive their third consecutive award.

BIG 12 MEN’S SWIMMER OF THE WEEK

Jack Conger, Texas, Sr., Rockville, Md.

Posted a top national time on his way to a victory in the 200 butterfly (1:40:24) and helped the 200 free relay to a top national time at the Texas Invitational.

Added a win in the 100 fly with a No. 3 national time and helped UT to a victory in the 400 free and 400 medley relays

Posted top ten national times in all eight events against No. 3 North Carolina State.

BIG 12 WOMEN’S SWIMMER OF THE WEEK

Tasija Karosas, Texas, Sr., Stowe, Vt.

Lowered her school and Big 12 records in the 100 backstroke twice at the Invitational and notching the second-best time nationally (50.86).

With the time of 50.86 in the 100 backstroke, the swimmer became the first conference student-athlete to dip below 51 seconds.

Earned a win in the 200 backstroke at the 1:51.65, good for No. 5 nationally.

Helped UT to top three national marks in the 400 freestyle and medley relays in addition to the 800 freestyle relay, where she and her three teammates set school and Big 12 records)

BIG 12 MEN’S DIVER OF THE WEEK

Mark Anderson, Texas, Sr., Lake Forest, Calif.

Won two of three events at UT’s annual diving invitational.

Posted a season-best 443.85 points on his way to victory on the one-meter board.

Tallied another first place finish on the platform with a score of 430.75.

BIG 12 WOMEN’S DIVER OF THE WEEK

Meghan O’Brien, Texas, So., Concord, Mass.

Recorded a victory on the one-meter event with a season-high 315.30 points at the the diving invitational.

Recorded a second place finish on the three-meter board, scoring a 340.50.

Competed against ranked foes such as No. 10 California.

2016 BIG 12 SWIMMING AND DIVING WEEKLY AWARDS

Date Men’s Swimmer Women’s Swimmer October 19 Merwane El Merini, WVU, So. Emma Skelley, WVU, Sr. November 2 Clark Smith, UT, Sr. Madisyn Cox, UT, Sr. November 2 Clark Smith, UT, Sr. Remedy Rule, UT, So. December 7 Jack Conger, UT, Sr. Tasija Karosas, UT, Sr.

Date Men’s Diver Women’s Diver October 19 Michael Proietto, WVU, Jr. Julia Calcut, WVU, So. November 2 Mark Anderson, UT, Sr. Meghan O’Brien, UT, So. November 14 Mark Anderson, UT, Sr. Meghan O’Brien, UT, So. December 7 Mark Anderson, UT, Sr. Meghan O’Brien, UT, So.

News courtesy of Big 12.