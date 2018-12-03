Brown Women, Princeton Men Top Bruno Invite as Miami’s Mason Shines

2018 Bruno Invite

November 30th-December 3rd

Katherine Moran Coleman Aquatics Center, Providence, RI

SCY

Full results

The women’s and men’s teams from Princeton, Villanova, Dartmouth, Johns Hopkins, and Rider, along with women’s teams from the University of Miami and Brown, as well as Columbia’s men convened at Brown University over the weekend for the annual Bruno Invite. Brown’s women and Princeton’s men won their respective meet by over 100 points.

Women’s Meet

University of Miami freshman Zorry Mason posted commanding wins in both the 200 breast and 200 IM, finishing nearly 2 seconds ahead of the field in both. She won the IM in 1:58.92 (breaking her own school record), followed by Villanova seniors Darby Goodwin and Elise Pidutti in 2:00.73 and 2:00.74. Mason went 2:13.53 to win the 200 breast; Dartmouth sophomore Mackenzie Stumpf was second in 2:15.47, and Brown freshman Audrey Lukawski third in 2:16.73. Mason also won the 100 fly by half a second, going 53.92, and the 100 breast by .03, going 1:01.89.

Villanova freshman Nicole Welch kicked off her weekend with a win in the 500 free, 4:50.39, just ahead of Dartmouth Freshman Mia Leko in 4:50.79. Welch went on to win the 1650 16:49.67. Joining her under 17 minutes was sophomore teammate Emily Provenzo in 16:52.92, and in third was Dartmouth freshman Sarah Minnigh in 17:01.72. Leko would later win the 200 fly in 1:58.99 – the only swim under 1:59.

The 100 free saw three swimmers go sub-50, all of them from Brown Sophomore Taylor Seaman won in 49.83, followed by junior Marley Cross in 49.83 and senior Maddie Salesky in 49.90. Six other women were under the :51 barrier. In the 50 free, Miami junior Manon Viguier was the only swimmer under :23, winning in 22.99. Salesky took second in 23.06, followed by Brown teammate Victoria Center in 23.08 and Cross in 23.09. Viguier later took second in the 200 free (1:48.56), while Villanova senior Alexandra Fabbri took first in 1:48.51.

Villanova freshman Kelly Montesi won the 400 IM by almost 6 seconds, going 4:10.22. Princeton sophomore Regan Barney was second in 4:16.11 and senior teammate Joanna Curry was third in 4:18.50. In prelims, Montesi has been second to Curry in 4:17.67.

Final Women’s Team Scores:

Brown University 992 Princeton University 852 Villanova University 683 University of Miami 467 Dartmouth College Swimming 420.5 Johns Hopkins University 262 Rider University 134.5

Men’s Meet

Dartmouth sophomore Connor LaMastra picked up three wins over the weekend. He won the 500 free in 4:24.31, three seconds ahead of second-place finisher Collin Hughes (4:27.34). He then led a group of sub-48 100 flyers with a 47.33 win, just ahead of Columbia’s Jonas Kistorp in 47.47. LaMastra’s final win came in the 200 fly, where he went 1:44.01, edging Princeton’s Raunak Khosla (1:44.13).

Columbia’s Nianguo Liu and Albert Gwo also nabbed multiple wins. He was the only swimmer under 1:37 in the 200 free, winning in 1:35.99. Princeton’s Murphy McQuet took second in 1:37.02, and then Hopkins’ Collin Hughes followed in 1:38.15. Liu and Gwo went 1-2 in the 100 free, with Liu winning in 43.81 and Gwo going 43.93. They were the only swimmers under :44, with Hopkins’ Brandon Fabian taking third place in 44.12. Gwo was the only swimmer under :20 in the 50 free, winning in 19.77. Jonas Kristorp took second place in 20.00 and Princeton’s Christian Feller was third in 20.18.

Villanova’s Justin Cucchi was the only swimmer under 1:46 in the 200 back, winning in 1:45.25. Princeton’s Wade O’Brien touched second in 1:46.10 and Hopkins’ Dylan Wachenfeld was third in 1:46.43. Columbia’s Cole Stevens won the 100 back by almost a full second, going 47.96. Hopkins’ Emile Kuyl was second in 48.90 and Columbia’s Jonas Kistorp was just behind in 48.98.

Columnia’s David Wang led a trio of swimmers under 2:02 in the 200 breast, going 2:01.27. Dartmouth’s Connor Richmond was second in 2:01.52, followed by Hopkins’ Maxwell Chen in 2:01.84. Chen won the 100 breast in 54.50. Princeton’s Tyler Lin took second in 55.20 and his teammate Daniel Arris was third in 56.05.

Final Men’s Team Scores: