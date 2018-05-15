Brett Hawke Among Those Named To Brazilian Coaching Staff For Pan Pacs

Brazil has announced their coaching staff for the upcoming Pan Pacific Championships, set to take place August 9-13 in Tokyo, Japan.

Among those named to the staff is former Auburn head coach Brett Hawke, who resigned from his post at the end of March. He has trained several Brazilian swimmers on the Pan Pac roster during his time at Auburn, including Marcelo Chierighini and Bruno Fratus.

Check out the full Brazilian staff below, via bestswim.com.br.

Technical Coaches

Alberto Silva

Brett Hawke

Felipe Domingues

Sergio Marques

Rogerio Karfunkelstein

Additional Staff

Team Leader: Renato Cordani

Physiotherapist: Tiago de Campos Cosenza

Physiotherapist: Natan Alves Ferreira Cunha

Physician: Rodrigo Brochetto Ferreira

Biomechanic: Samie Elias

Along with Hawke, Marques returns from the 2016 Olympic staff. Marques was hired as the head coach of Brazilian powerhouse Minas Tenis back in January of 2017, which is the official club of Cesar Cielo.

Cielo has opted to take these Championships off, but Brazil will take 16 strong to Tokyo in August. Coming off an impressive performance at the World Championships last summer in Budapest, look for them to be a force once again. However, their only gold medalist from last summer, Etiene Medeiros (50 back), will not be competing. Check out the full roster here.