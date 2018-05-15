Palisades Wins 5 of 6 Relays, Sweeps LA City CIF Section Titles

Palisades Charter swept the boys and girls titles at the CIF LA City Section meet, winning five of six total relays in California’s high school postseason system.

Full results

Team Scores

Girls Meet

The Palisades girls won four events to run away with the team title. The team bookended the meet with wins in the 200 medley relay and 400 free relay, and added a pair of individual wins.

Quincy Timmerman took home the 100 breast title, going 1:08.56 to win by almost two seconds. That started a two-event Palisades run to cap the meet. Earlier in the meet, Alexis Kleshik scored 519.80 to win diving.

San Pedro had both of the meet’s dual individual event-winners. Senior Audry Steen doubled up with the 200 IM (2:05.78) and 100 fly (56.30), winning the IM by a wide margin but only taking the fly by three tenths over Eagle Rock’s Kailee Ruiz. Meanwhile San Pedro junior Ema Kakazu went 1:53.01 to dominate the 200 free and 52.13 to take the 100 free in another blowout. San Pedro also won the 200 free relay.

Other event winners:

took the 50 free for El Camino in 24.24. Eagle Rock’s Johanna Pearson was 5:14.87 to win the 500 free.

was 5:14.87 to win the 500 free. Her teammate Alondra Camacho won the 100 back in 1:01.28.

Boys Meet

On the boys side, Palisades swept all three relays and had a pair of double individual winners. Senior Roy Yoo got things started with a 21.36 win in the 50 free, winning by nearly a full second. He’d add the 100 free in 47.59 later on. Fellow senior William Chu was 52.45 to win the 100 fly and 59.18 to win the 100 breast, taking both by roughly two-second gaps.

San Pedro also nabbed a pair of events. Senior Sebastian Wagoner was 1:44.83 to win the 200 free and sophomore Noah Steen 53.30 to win the 100 back.

Other event winners: