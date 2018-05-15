WATCH: CIF-SS Division 1 Finals Races

2018 CIF – SOUTHERN SECTION DIVISION 1
- May 8-12, 2018
- Riverside Aquatics Complex, Riverside City College
- Riverside, California
- Live Results
- Full California High School Guide
The 2018 CIF-SS Division 1 Championships wrapped up over the weekend in Riverside, with the Santa Margarita girls and Northwood boys prevailing with team victories. For a full recap of those finals, click here.
Below, check out some finals race videos from the meet, courtesy of Bryant Lum. In addition to the finals videos posted below, you can also find some prelim races on his channel here.
Some of the videos include Samantha Shelton‘s blistering 1:44.0 200 free, Tea Laughlin‘s 52.77 in the 100 back, and Anicka Delgado‘s impressive 50 free/100 fly double.
