WATCH: CIF-SS Division 1 Finals Races

2018 CIF – SOUTHERN SECTION DIVISION 1

May 8-12, 2018

Riverside Aquatics Complex, Riverside City College

Riverside, California

Live Results

Full California High School Guide

The 2018 CIF-SS Division 1 Championships wrapped up over the weekend in Riverside, with the Santa Margarita girls and Northwood boys prevailing with team victories. For a full recap of those finals, click here.

Below, check out some finals race videos from the meet, courtesy of Bryant Lum. In addition to the finals videos posted below, you can also find some prelim races on his channel here.

Some of the videos include Samantha Shelton‘s blistering 1:44.0 200 free, Tea Laughlin‘s 52.77 in the 100 back, and Anicka Delgado‘s impressive 50 free/100 fly double.

Boys 200 Free Relay Final

Boys 50 Free Final

Boys 100 Fly Final

Boys 100 Free Final

Boys 100 Breast Final

Boys 200 Medley Relay Consolation Final

Girls 50 Free Final

Girls 100 Free Final

Girls 200 Free Final

Girls 100 Fly Final

Girls 100 Back Final

Girls 200 IM Final

Girls 200 Medley Relay Consolation Final