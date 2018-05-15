Sancov, Hartman, Delgado Headline California State Meet Psych Sheet

2018 California Interscholastic Federation Swimming & Diving Championships

May 18-19, 2018

Clovis Olympic Swim Complex, Clovis West High School

While some swimmers elect not to participate in the California State Championships because they (or their club coaches) are eager to move on to long course season, there will still be plenty of firepower at the 3rd edition of the CIF Swimming and Diving Championships.

USC commit Alexei Sancov (senior at Northgate High School), Georgia commit Zoie Hartman (junior at Monte Vista High School), and Anicka Delgado (sophomore at Santa Margarita Catholic High School) each lead the field in two events heading into next weekend’s meet. Sancov, whose 1:34.25 set the state meet record in the 200 free last year (he also took down the 100 free mark with his 43.46 leadoff in the 400 free relay) is #1 seed in the 200 free (1:33.70, 3 seconds faster than the #2 seed) and 500 free (4:20.10). Hartman is top seed in the 200 IM (1:57.37) and 100 breast (1:00.40). Delgado, whose name is on the state record board as a member of last year’s winning 200 free relay, comes in with the fastest seed times in the 50 free (22.71) and 100 fly (53.25).

Other top seeds include Archbishop Mitty freshman Remi Edvalson and River Valley junior Rylan Little (1-meter diving); Santa Margarita senior Samantha Shelton (200 free); Amador Valley senior Chris Jhong (200 IM); La Costa Canyon senior Dylan Delaney (50 free); The Harker School sophomore Ethan Hu (100 fly), Sacramento Country Day senior Amelie Fackenthal and Bellarmine junior Max Saunders (100 free); Granada junior Miranda Heckman (500 free); Granite Bay sophomore Chloe Clark and Foothill junior Jonah Cooper (100 back); and Oak Ridge freshman Ben Dillard (100 breast).