Samantha Shelton Blasts 1:44.0 200 FR at CIF SS D1 Champs

2018 CIF – SOUTHERN SECTION DIVISION 1

May 8-12, 2018

Riverside Aquatics Complex, Riverside City College

Riverside, California

Full Results

Santa Margarita senior and Harvard commit Samantha Shelton tackled a 200 free/200 IM double, with the front end of that producing a lifetime best swim.

Shelton dominated a talented 200 free field, going out in 50.71 and coming back to touch at 1:44.05 ahead of Newport Harbor’s Ayla Spitz (1:45.56) and Santa Margarita sophomore Ella Ristic (1:45.93). Santa Margarita added a 4th place finish there with junior Mackenzie Degn (1:48.49).

Shelton settled for 4th in the 200 IM (2:01.09), immediately following her big 200 free performance. That race went to Santa Margarita senior Isabelle Odgers (1:59.99). Odgers later won the 100 breast (1:01.90). Meanwhile, Spitz found success in the 500 free, clocking a 4:45.91 to win by over three seconds.

Santa Margarita was an unstoppable force, though. In addition to Odgers’ two wins and Shelton’s 200 free title, sophomore Anicka Delgado came away with wins in the 50 free (22.71) and 100 fly (53.25), while Ella Ristic tabbed a win in the 100 free (49.61). Santa Margarita took all three relays, as Delgado, Shelton, and Degn produced 22-mid splits (Delgado led off in 22.8), while the three of them, plus Ristic, all clocked 49’s on the 400 free relay. Their time of 3:18.63 was just off of their own meet record from last year, while their 1:31.47 in the 200 free relay (swapping in junior Marriott Hoffman for Ristic) was a new meet record.

GIRLS’ SCORES

1. Santa Margarita 421.5 2. Tesoro 163 3. Los Alamitos 130 4. Fountain Valley 123 5. Newport Harbor 118

On the boys’ side, Northwood took the 200 medley and 400 free relays, and led by individual performances from seniors Henry Wu and Shawn Lou, Northwood took the team title.

Wu was the difference maker for Northwood’s 200 medley relay, as he split a 25.45 breast to boost them to a 1:31.69 finish in a tight field. He went on to win the 100 breast later in the meet, going 55.00. Lou, meanwhile, finished first in the 200 free (1:37.24) over Crespi’s Zach Van Zandt (1:37.80), while Van Zandt got revenge in the 100, edging Lou 44.92 to 45.05.

Tesoro’s Michael Brinegar had a standout finish in the 500 free, clocking a 4:21.29 to win by over seven seconds. Also putting up wins were Crespi’s Hayden Liu in the 200 IM (1:48.51) and Loyola’s Mark McCrary in the 100 back (48.94).

BOYS’ SCORES

1. Northwood 282 2. Loyola 238 3. Tesoro 230 4. Aliso Niguel 199 5. University 169.5