Breaststroker Charlotte Burnham Commits to Cal (2024)

Versatile Colorado native Charlotte Burnham has committed to swim at the University of California, Berkeley starting in the fall of 2024. Burnham is currently a senior at Regis Jesuit High School in Aurora, Colorado.

Burnham, who trains with the Denver Hilltoppers, specializes primarily in the breaststroke events. She owns a lifetime best of 1:02.23 in the 100 breast and 2:13.20 in the 200 breast. Last year, she would have ranked 5th on the Cal team in the 100 and 2nd in the 200. In the 200, she would only trail the 2:12.30 posted by current junior Alicia Henry.

Burnham will make an immediate impact for the Golden Bears, as they are in need of a breaststroker to pair with their loaded class of 2025: Teagan O’Dell (back/IM), Alex Shackell (fly/free), and Claire Weinstein (free).

She was the 2023 CHSAA State Champion in the 100 breast, posting a time of 1:02.40 (1:02.30 with the altitude adjustment) to take the win by 0.06 over Grandview senior Paige Dailey.

Top SCY Times:

100 Breast – 1:02.23

200 Breast – 2:13.20

50 Free – 23.25

100 Free – 51.41

200 Back – 1:59.63

200 IM – 2:01.34

The Cal women were 3rd at last year’s PAC-12 Championships, trailing 2nd place USC by just 7 points. Come the NCAA Championships, the Golden Bears ended the season with an 11th place finish, scoring 137 points in the process.

Cal Berkeley will make the move from the PAC-12 to the ACC starting in fall of 2024, so the versatility of Burnham will be incredibly useful for the Golden Bears as they transition into a much larger swimming conference.

Joining the Golden Bears’ with Burnham in the fall of 2024 will be Maggie Petty, Adriana Smith, Jordan Ash, Lilou Ressencourt, Finley Anderson, and Mia West.

