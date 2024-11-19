Breaststroker Alexis Dalton Commits To South Carolina For Fall 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Breaststroker Alexis Dalton has signed to swim for the South Carolina Gamecocks starting in fall 2025. A member of Dynamo Swim Club, Dalton is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Atlanta, Georgia, and competes for Lovett during the high school swim season.

I am beyond grateful to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at The University of South Carolina! Thank you to my family, friends, and coaches for helping me get through this process and to where I am today. I also want to thank the amazing coaching staff at South Carolina for being so welcoming and giving me this amazing opportunity. I can’t wait for what’s to come! GO GAMECOCKS!! 🤙🤙🖤♥️

Dalton is a Winter Juniors qualifier; she hit the 100 breaststroke cut again this past summer at the 2024 Speedo Summer Championships in July. There, she lowered her long-course meters 100 breaststroke time twice, first to 1:12.50 in prelims, then 1:11.93 in finals.

Her short-course yards breaststroke bests are both from the Speedo Southern Premier in March 2023, where she swam 1:02.64 in the 100 breast for second place and 2:21.39 in 200 breast prelims before finishing 15th.

Best Times (SCY):

100 breast: 1:02.64

200 breast: 2:21.39

100 free: 52.11

Dalton has also found success during the high school season. Without the 200 breaststroke on the high school schedule, she switches to the 100 freestyle as her second event. At the 2024 GHSA 1-5A State Championships, she took third in both the 100 breaststroke and 100 freestyle; the year prior, she was fourth in the 100 breast and third in the 100 free.

Last season, Lien Yu, now a sophomore, was South Carolina’s top breaststroker (1:01.69). The depth of the stroke group took a hit with graduations, though swimmers like Delaney Walker have stepped up. Dalton will be a welcome boost to the group’s depth. She will need to drop time to score at the SEC Championships, especially as the fight for a finals lane just got even more competitive with Texas joining the conference.

The South Carolina women are coming off a successful 2023-24 campaign where they placed seventh at the 2024 SEC Championships for their highest finish since 2011. They’ve loaded up their class of 2029 with Dalton, Kesa Taivassalo, Tori Abruzzo, and Sofia Luper all signing and making their commitments official last week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gamecock Swimming & Diving (@gamecockswmdive)

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.