Brasil lleva un gran equipo de 20 nadadores al mundial de Hangzhou

Setter of four Argentine short course records this year alone, Julia Sebastian will lead Argentina’s roster to Short Course Worlds. 18-year-old distance star Delfina Pignatiello won’t make the trip to Hangzhou.

USA Swimming’s Short Course World Championships team will have nearly twice as much time to adjust to Hangzhou, China as the 2018 Pan Pacs team had in Tokyo. The Short Course Worlds team will leave the United States seven days before the start of competition.