Flickinger: “Jack, if you’re watching, I hope you hear me” (Video)

Reported by Karl Ortegon.

2018 US WINTER NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

WOMEN’S 200 FLY FINALS

2020 Olympic Trials Cut: 2:14.59

Hali Flickinger, a strategic expert at this event, was controlled on the front-half and let Virginia Gators’ Olivia Bray rocket out to a 1:00.9 first 100. Flickinger executed a phenomenal backhalf, though, blowing past Bray for the final turn and then hammering home over the last 50 meters. Flickinger wound up body lengths ahead for the win at 2:07.22, her sixth-best swim ever and her fastest non-summer LCM swim ever.

Bray was able to hold on for 2nd at 2:11.38, while 14-year-old Charlotte Hook of the TAC Titans got onto the podium with a 2:11.93. Athens Bulldogs’ Megan Kingsley was 2:12.61 for 4th.

It was a 2:14.60 to win the B-final for Leah Gingrich of Columbus Aquatic Club.

WOMEN’S 200 BACK FINALS

2020 Olympic Trials Cut: 2:14.69

Canadian star Kylie Masse broke the pool record with a 2:09.92, the first sub-2:10 performance in this event that the Greensboro Aquatic Center’s ever seen. That’s a world-leading time for Masse (with the season being considered from September of this year and on).

Athens Bulldogs’ Hali Flickinger booked it the last 10 meters or so to sneak in for 2nd at 2:10.77, about a second and a half off of her PR. Kentucky’s Ali Galyer was 2:11.02 after leading the way this morning, and 16-year-old Phoebe Bacon of NCAP was just behind her and off the podium at 2:11.13.

Paige Hetrick of Bradford YMCA went 2:14.04 out of lane 8 in the B-final, notching a Trials cut as well as a lifetime best.