Flickinger: “Jack, if you’re watching, I hope you hear me” (Video)

Reported by Karl Ortegon.
2018 US WINTER NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- November 28th-December 1st, 2018
- Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina
- Prelims/Finals at 9 am / 5 pm ET
- LCM (50m)
WOMEN’S 200 FLY FINALS
- 2020 Olympic Trials Cut: 2:14.59
- Hali Flickinger – 2:07.22
- Olivia Bray – 2:11.38
- Charlotte Hook – 2:11.93
Hali Flickinger, a strategic expert at this event, was controlled on the front-half and let Virginia Gators’ Olivia Bray rocket out to a 1:00.9 first 100. Flickinger executed a phenomenal backhalf, though, blowing past Bray for the final turn and then hammering home over the last 50 meters. Flickinger wound up body lengths ahead for the win at 2:07.22, her sixth-best swim ever and her fastest non-summer LCM swim ever.
2018-2019 LCM WOMEN 200 FLY
HENTKE
2.06.50
|2
|Yui
OHASHI
|JP
|2.07.03
|11/21
|3
|Hali
FLICKINGER
|USA
|2.07.22
|12/01
|4
|Miyu
NAKANO
|JPN
|2.08.32
|10/13
|5
|Suzuka
HASEGAWA
|JPN
|2.08.51
|10/08
Bray was able to hold on for 2nd at 2:11.38, while 14-year-old Charlotte Hook of the TAC Titans got onto the podium with a 2:11.93. Athens Bulldogs’ Megan Kingsley was 2:12.61 for 4th.
It was a 2:14.60 to win the B-final for Leah Gingrich of Columbus Aquatic Club.
WOMEN’S 200 BACK FINALS
- 2020 Olympic Trials Cut: 2:14.69
- Kylie Masse – 2:09.92
- Hali Flickinger – 2:10.77
- Ali Galyer – 2:11.02
Canadian star Kylie Masse broke the pool record with a 2:09.92, the first sub-2:10 performance in this event that the Greensboro Aquatic Center’s ever seen. That’s a world-leading time for Masse (with the season being considered from September of this year and on).
2018-2019 LCM WOMEN 200 BACK
MASSE
2.09.92
|2
|Tatiana
SALCUTAN
|MDA
|2.10.13
|10/09
|3
|Rika
YUHARA
|JPN
|2.10.23
|09/07
|4
|Rumi
TERAMOTO
|JPN
|2.10.27
|09/07
|5
|Hali
FLICKINGER
|USA
|2.10.77
|12/01
Athens Bulldogs’ Hali Flickinger booked it the last 10 meters or so to sneak in for 2nd at 2:10.77, about a second and a half off of her PR. Kentucky’s Ali Galyer was 2:11.02 after leading the way this morning, and 16-year-old Phoebe Bacon of NCAP was just behind her and off the podium at 2:11.13.
Paige Hetrick of Bradford YMCA went 2:14.04 out of lane 8 in the B-final, notching a Trials cut as well as a lifetime best.
