Bowdoin College Cancels Fall/Winter Sports During Fall 2020 Semester

Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Maine has canceled all fall and winter sports scheduled to take place during the fall semester. That includes the fall portion of the season for the men’s and women’s swimming & diving programs.

Bowdoin made the announcement this week as part of the school’s overall plan for the fall 2020 semester amid the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. The school will only bring back a limited number of students to campus, with the remainder of students continuing to take courses online, away from campus, for the fall semester of 2020.

First-year students and transfer students will return to campus for the fall semester, along with a very small number of senior honors students who need school facilities for their senior projects, and students whose living situation makes online learning nearly impossible. All other upperclassmen will remain away from campus and will take classes online for the fall semester.

You can read the full athletics announcement here. The school says it will not participate in fall or winter sports during the fall semester, though it hopes to have opportunities for sports to participate and compete “in some form” after January 1. Bowdoin competes in the NCAA’s Division III and in the NESCAC (New England Small College Athletic Conference).

An athletics-specific Q&A says the school expects those student-athletes who are on campus to “have the opportunity to participate in individual and small group workouts with members of our coaching staff” but the fall semester will not include any competitions.

Bowdoin says that athletes in fall sports will not use a season of eligibility if their program doesn’t compete at all during the fall season. Swimming & diving falls in the winter season, meaning athletes could still potentially compete in the second half of the season, complicating the question of NCAA eligibility.