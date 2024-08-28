Blue Springs Power Cats’ Lexi Weems to swim for DII Southwest Minnesota this fall (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Lexi Weems of Blue Springs, Missouri will head to Southwest Minnesota State University to continue her athletic and academic career. Weems, a Blue Springs High School (BSHS) alum, didn’t start swimming until she was a sophomore in high school, when she joined the BSHS swim team. She didn’t start swimming for a club team until the end of her junior year. Weems, who represents the Blue Springs Power Cats, will be the club’s first college commit, as they were only established in June 2023.

At the LSR7 Last Chance in February, Weems led off Blue Springs’ relay in a 55.97, just off her PB 55.52 that she had established the week prior. She additionally set a PB of 2:05.40 in the 200 free to place 3rd.

At her first LC meet, Weem swam times of 29.26 in the 50 free for 1st, 1:07.20 in the 100 free for 1st, and 1:28.74 in 100 back for 2nd. Most recently, Weems competed at an intrasquad meet, where she reset her 50 free PB, swimming a 25.12. Her previous PB sat at 25.39 from February.

Best times SCY:

50 free – 25.12

100 free – 55.52

200 free – 2:05.40

Southwest Minnesota State University is a Division II school in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC), and at the 2024 NSIC Championships this year they finished 7th out of 9 teams.

Weems is right on the cusp of what it took to final in at conference championships this year, with the qualifying times being 24.94/54.14 in the 50/100 free.

Weems will join Maddie Taylor from Montana, Maggie Johnson from Wyoming, Kendal Engelker from Wyoming, Ava Dunlop from Mouissori, Mily Johnston from Washington, Zoe Block from Minnesota, Emily Quanbeck from Iowa, and Olivia Johnson from South Dakota as newcomers at Wagner for the 2024-2025 season.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.