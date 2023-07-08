Big East Swimmer of the Year Andrew Martin to Take 5th Year at Northwestern

Andrew Martin, a 2023 graduate of Xavier University in Cincinnati, Ohio, has announced his intention to take a fifth year as a graduate transfer at Northwestern University. He will be getting a Masters in Integrated Marketing Communications after having graduated from Xavier with a major in marketing and minors in business analytics and finance.

Martin told SwimSwam:

“I have absolutely loved swimming for Xavier and competing in the Big East, but I am very excited to use my fifth year to be a Wildcat and compete in the Big 10!!”

Martin was named “Most Outstanding Swimmer” by the Big East Conference after winning three individual events (200/500/1650 free) at the 2023 conference championships. He also won the 200/500 free in 2022 and the 1650 free in 2020 as a freshman.

Martin hails from Middleton, Wisconsin, where he swam for Middleton High School and Badger Aquatics Club. At the time of his commitment, his 200-through-1650 freestyle times were 1:39/4:31/9:22/15:48. At Xavier, he dropped 4 seconds in the 200, 14.3 seconds in the 500, and 44 seconds in the mile.

Best SCY times:

200 free – 1:35.80

500 free – 4:18.88

1650 Free – 15:04.12

Martin would have been the Wildcats’ best distance freestyler by a long shot last season, with team-leading times in the 200, 500, and 1650 freestyles. He would have scored in the A final of the 500 free, 11th in the mile, and on the A/B-final cusp in the 200 free.

Other newcomers to Northwestern next fall will include Cade Duncan, Aaron Baltaytis, Diego Nosack, Adam Cohen, Christopher Leung, David Gerchik, Ryan Augustine, and Stuart Seymour.