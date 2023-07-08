Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Big East Swimmer of the Year Andrew Martin to Take 5th Year at Northwestern

Comments: 1

Andrew Martin, a 2023 graduate of Xavier University in Cincinnati, Ohio, has announced his intention to take a fifth year as a graduate transfer at Northwestern University. He will be getting a Masters in Integrated Marketing Communications after having graduated from Xavier with a major in marketing and minors in business analytics and finance.

Martin told SwimSwam:

“I have absolutely loved swimming for Xavier and competing in the Big East, but I am very excited to use my fifth year to be a Wildcat and compete in the Big 10!!”

Martin was named “Most Outstanding Swimmer” by the Big East Conference after winning three individual events (200/500/1650 free) at the 2023 conference championships. He also won the 200/500 free in 2022 and the 1650 free in 2020 as a freshman.

Martin hails from Middleton, Wisconsin, where he swam for Middleton High School and Badger Aquatics Club. At the time of his commitment, his 200-through-1650 freestyle times were 1:39/4:31/9:22/15:48. At Xavier, he dropped 4 seconds in the 200, 14.3 seconds in the 500, and 44 seconds in the mile.

Best SCY times:

  • 200 free – 1:35.80
  • 500 free – 4:18.88
  • 1650 Free – 15:04.12

Martin would have been the Wildcats’ best distance freestyler by a long shot last season, with team-leading times in the 200, 500, and 1650 freestyles. He would have scored in the A final of the 500 free, 11th in the mile, and on the A/B-final cusp in the 200 free.

Other newcomers to Northwestern next fall will include Cade Duncan, Aaron Baltaytis, Diego Nosack, Adam Cohen, Christopher Leung, David Gerchik, Ryan Augustine, and Stuart Seymour.

1
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Fan of X
50 minutes ago

Great kid. Left it all in the pool from Day 1 for X. Best of luck at NW Andrew!

1
0
Reply

About Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant is the mother of four daughters, all of whom swam in college. With an undergraduate degree from Princeton (where she was an all-Ivy tennis player) and an MBA from INSEAD, she worked for many years in the financial industry, both in France and the U.S. Anne is currently …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!