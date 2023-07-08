Aussie Olympic Medalist James Magnussen Takes On ‘Dancing With The Stars’

One of Australia’s most successful male swimming sprinters joined the cast of the nation’s ‘Dancing With the Stars’ (DWTS) television program.

Retired 32-year-old Olympic medalist James Magnussen premiered on the domestic edition of the worldwide program last month, despite having first been contacted by show producers in 2017.

Magnussen was reportedly too busy with his aquatic endeavors at that time but, now that the freestyle ace has retired, he took the plunge onto the dance floor.

Magnussen claimed silver in the men’s 100m freestyle event at the 2012 Olympic Games in London and also helped Australia claim bronze in the men’s 4x100m medley event at the same competition.

He also propelled the green and gold bag bronze in the men’s 4x100m free relay event 4 years later in Rio before Magunessen ultimately retired in 2019.

According to his DWTS profile, Magunessen joined the television program “to get another opportunity to enjoy that adrenaline rush of performing under bright lights with a big audience. It’s the one thing I miss most in retirement from swimming.”

Paired with prior DWTS winner, professional dancer Natalie Lowe, Maggie’s inexperience in dance is being put to the test for the 2023 season.

“I was one of those kids who never did dancing, maybe only with a bit of liquid courage as I got older, but not even at weddings.”

“I put in a special request for someone tall and very experienced, ‘Maggie’ told The Canberra Times.

“I made sure I trained as much as my dance partner asked me to. I think it gave me an edge because I am used to sticking to a routine. I turned up on time, treated her with respect, and made sure I was doing what she needed from me.