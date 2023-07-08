Lorne Wigginton, UCSC 15-17s Break Canadian Age Group Relay Record

2023 Edmonton Keyano International

July 6-9, 2023

Kinsmen Sports Centre, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Long Course Meters (50m), Prelims/Finals

Live Results on Meet Mobile: “Edmonton Keyano International 2023”

The boys’ 200 meter medley relay from the University of Calgary Swim Club broke a Canadian National Age Group Record on Friday evening at the 2023 Edmonton Keyano International.

The meet is one of the biggest long course meets of the year on the Canadian calendar, with roughly 1000 swimmers from around the country descending on an aquatic facility built to serve the 1978 Commonwealth Games.

The UCSC, one of the country’s best swim clubs, swam 1:44.45 in Friday’s finals session. That took over a second off the old 15-17 age group record in the event, which was a 1:45.53 done by the Oakville Aquatic Club in 2012.

The biggest dents in the record were taken out by leadoff leg Aidan Norman, who split 26.46 on backstroke, and butterfly leg Nic Duncan, who split 24.96.

Splits Comparison:

Old Record New Record Oakville – 2012 UCSC – 2023 Back Omar Mahmoud Arafa – 26.89 Aidan Norman – 26.46 Breast Evan White – 30.06 Lorne Wigginton – 29.96 Fly Peter Serles – 25.59 Nic Duncan – 24.96 Free Bryce Kwiecien-Delaney – 22.89 Paul Dardis – 23.07 1:45.53 1:44.45

It’s a stacked roster – Norman is the fastest Canadian 16-year-old in history in the 200 back and headed to World Juniors this summer, while Wiggington is scheduled to swim at both the junior and senior editions of the World Championships.

Individually, Norman’s leadoff leg cleared his best time of 26.58 and climbed him up to 13th all-time in Canadian 15-17 history in the event. He won the individual 50 back too in 26.84, opting to swim mostly secondary events ahead of his trip to Israel later this summer.

Wigginton, meanwhile, won the 200 free in 1:51.85, about eight-tenths shy of his best time, and posted a new lifetime best in the 100 breaststroke in 1:05.30 for 2nd place in the final.

Norman is headed to swim in the US at the University of Florida in fall 2024, Wigginton is headed to Michigan, and Duncan and Dardis have not yet announced their college intentions.

Other Highlight Swims in the First 2 Days of Competition: