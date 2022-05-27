Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Ben Proud on Staying at the Top Level of Sprinting Consistently

2022 MARE NOSTRUM TOUR

Reported by Loretta Race.

MEN’S 50 FREE – FINAL

Although last week was the lightning round skins format of the stroke 50’s, the winner there in Monaco, Bruno Fratus of Brazil, collected another gold here.

Punching a time of 21.78, Fratus was slightly off his final mark of 21.49 from Monaco but was still speedy enough to hold off British national record holder Ben Proud.

Proud produced 21.89 for silver while Andrew secured his 2nd medal of the night with a 22.06 for bronze.

Andrew has been as fast as 21.45 this season, which slotted him as the #2 swimmer in the world this season behind teammate Caeleb Dressel. Fratus’ swim from Monaco inserted him as the 3rd fastest performer while Proud remains 10th with his 21.72 time from the Edinburgh International meet.

