Avoiding Swimming Burnout: A Case Study for Dryland as a Solution

Swimmers, coaches and parents do the best they can to combat swimming burnout. If you’ve felt the burnout or seen your athletes or even child experience it’s heartbreaking. But how do you shake it? It’s a simple question but complicated answers. Every situation is unique and therefore not a “once size fits all” solution for swimming burnout. However at SURGE Strength we’ve continually seen one element that helps and it’s better dryland training.

Fighting Against Swimming Burnout Through Dryland Training

One recent example is Mattie, a senior level swimmer who started working with SURGE Strength about a year ago. Her mother initially reached out to us because of burnout and poor performance concerns. She didn’t want her daughter to put so much time and effort into swimming only to end up quitting with a bad taste in her mouth.

Fast forward to a little over a year and Mattie not only blew away her previous personal best times but she achieved her first Futures Cut! Mattie is also eagerly diving into the college recruiting process. A year ago swimming in college wasn’t given much thought. But now with the success she’s seen in the pool and her new found strength from her dryland training program from SURGE Strength she has a fresh and exciting outlook on her career in the sport. Listen to Mattie talk about her experience on the SURGE Strength Podcast:

No matter if you’re a swimmer, coach or parent of a swimmer; you’ll probably have swimming burnout enter your experiences at some point in this sport. And if that’s the case consider trying a SURGE Strength Program to help move through the burnout. Mattie’s story isn’t the first like this and it won’t be the last.

HOW TO GET STARTED WITH A SURGE STRENGTH PROGRAM

SURGE Strength has been providing online, customized dryland training programs to swimmers and swim teams for over a decade. We have refined the system and the results that the athletes and coaches we partner with speak for themselves.

Let’s lay out the process of starting a SURGE Strength Program so you can decide if it’s right for you:

1) FILL OUT THE INITIAL FORM

The first step is to submit a quick questionnaire about your current dryland program and the goals you’re working towards. Because at SURGE Strength we don’t have “cookie-cutter” programs. We don’t create your program until you start with us.

2) SCHEDULE A CALL WITH CHRIS

Once you submit your initial form you’ll be able to schedule a call Chris. He’ll review the different program options we have. These options mainly revolve around how much communication or access you’ll need with your Dryland Certified Coach as well as the frequency of when you’ll receive your workouts. After you pick the best option for you, you’ll then be connected with your Dryland Certified Coach.

3) PERFORM MOVEMENT ASSESSMENTS AND PERFORMANCE TESTS

Before your Dryland Certified Coach can create your program you’ll need to complete the SURGE Strength Movement Assessment and Performance Tests. These results will be a tremendous help to create your customized program, avoid injuries, compliment your swim training and most importantly – lead to big improvements! This process takes about half an hour and once you’re done you’ll send the videos to your Dryland Certified Coach for them to review.

For a sneak peak at SURGE Strength’s Movement Assessments and Performance Tests you can enroll in a FREE Dryland 101 Course

A complete look at SURGE Strength’s Movement Assessments and Performance Tests is covered in the curriculum of the SURGE Strength Dryland Certification

4) STRATEGIZE WITH YOUR DRYLAND CERTIFIED COACH

Here’s where your dryland training program starts to take shape. Your first call with your Dryland Certified Coach will focus largely on reviewing the results from your Movement Assessment and Performance Tests. Don’t think of this as a “pass/fail” assessment, but rather orienting the map to begin your journey. Your goals are the end point but you first need to understand where you are on the map. This is where your Dryland Certified Coach really helps you with their expertise. After reviewing the results your Dryland Certified Coach will talk about how your dryland program will look as you begin and of course answer any questions you have.

5) PUT IN THE WORK AND ENJOY THE RESULTS!

From here it’s the start of a collaborate effort where you put in the work and your Dryland Certified Coach ensures your workouts matter and are moving you in the right direction. Being tired and sore with no results to show is demoralizing or worse yet if you injury yourself. Start a dryland training program with SURGE Strength for the confidence that we’ll lead you towards your goals.

