Reading Swim Club Head Coach Lee Mallinson Dies At 51

Lee Mallinson, the head coach of the Reading Swim Club in Reading, England, has died. He was 51 years old.

The cause of death is unknown at this time.

The news was announced on Tuesday via the Reading Swimming Twitter account.

Mallinson took over as head coach of the Reading swim program in November of 2016 after serving seven months as an assistant.

The Reading Swimming Team offered the following statement on the club’s website:

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden and unexpected passing of our Head Coach, Lee Mallinson. Our thoughts and prayers are with his mother, family and friends at this difficult time.

This has come as a huge shock to all of us. The coaching team and management committee have reassured all members that swimming will continue as well as the competitions already planned. This, we feel certain is what Lee would have wanted.
He brought enthusiasm and passion for the sport to all of his sessions. He cared for all his swimmers and recognised their potential for success both in and out of the water.

As you are aware, Lee recognized the importance of providing people with the means to look after their physical and mental well-being, and as a result we encourage all of our swimmers to talk about their feelings.

Funeral arrangements will be shared as we hear about them.


Prior to his time at Reading, Mallinson served as the head coach of the Tewkesbury Swimming Club in England from 1998 until 2006.

From 2001 until 2003, he worked out of Loughborough University as a member of British Swimming’s National Team staff.

