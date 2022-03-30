2019 World Jr Champion Maxine Parker Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

University of Georgia sophomore Maxine Parker has entered her name into the NCAA transfer portal. An athlete’s name being in the portal allows them to talk to coaches at other programs about transferring, though it doesn’t mean that they have to transfer.

Parker was a CSCAA First Team All-American in 2020-2021 as a freshman as part of Georgia’s 400 and 800 free relays. She also earned 5 Honorable Mention All-America awards, including finishing in 12th place in both the 50 and 100 yard freestyles.

After swimming all five relays as a freshman, as a sophomore she was in four, earning Honorable Mention All-America honors as part of the 200 free, 400 free, and 400 medley relays and a First Team All-America award by swimming the leadoff leg of Georgia’s 5th place 800 free relay two weeks ago.

She also finished tied for 20th in the 50 free (22.09) and 51st in the 100 free (49.35), both of which were slower than her season-best times. She did swim a 48.31 on a free relay leadoff at NCAAs, though, which is very-nearly her lifetime best.

Best Times Progression:

HS Best NCAA Freshman Best NCAA Sophomore Best 50 free 22.20 21.93 21.95 100 free 49.24 47.75 48.31 200 free 1:46.21 1:44.71 1:44.24

Parker improved in all three of her primary events at Georgia, with the biggest improvement coming in the 200 freestyle that the school has historically been best-known for.

Parker swam for Chelsea Piers in Connecticut for much of her youth before moving to suburban Chicago to finish her junior career (though she didn’t swim high school state meets there).

She was a captain of the 2019 U.S. team for the FINA World Junior Championships, where she won a gold medal on the mixed 400 free relay and a silver medal in the 50 free. She also won a 2018 Junior Pan-Pacs gold medal in the 50 free and has finaled at a number of national championship meets.

Her mom, Heather Parker, played basketball at Northwestern.