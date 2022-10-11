Australian Swim Instructor “Dumbfounded” By Sexual Abuse Allegations

An Australian swim instructor facing 21 sexual abuse charges says he was “dumbfounded” by allegations that he inappropriately touched his young students, according to a report from news.com.au.

Kyle Daniels, accused of sexually touching nine young girls while teaching swimming lessons at the Mosman Swim Centre in New South Wales between 2018 and 2019, appeared before a court on Monday as his retrial, which began in August, continued.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Crown prosecutor Tony McCarthy questioned his memory of the alleged incidents, alleging that he had sexual interest in the girls and acted on it by touching them inappropriately, according to news.com.au.

Daniels, 23, denies he knowingly or intentionally touched the girls in a sexual or indecent manner.

The court heard that in 2018, he was informed by management that a parent had made a complaint about the way Daniels held his students, specifically mentioning he had put his forearm between her child’s legs.

McCarthy said Daniels had signed a document in August 2018 explaining that he understood the allegations and had been instructed how to rectify his teachings moving forward.

Daniels said that he was told the parent making the complaint believed the touching was accidental, but didn’t know what they were referring to.

“I was just unsure to where it could have come from, I was a bit dumbfounded,” he said.

“I had no memory of anything inappropriate happening, I don’t know where it could have come from.”

Daniels went on to argue that it was “an impossible task for a swim instructor” not to hold their hands underwater while teaching the children.

Daniels was also taken through each alleged incident by his barrister, Leslie Nicholls, and could not recall teaching six of the nine complainants, according to WA today.

Daniels was arrested in February 2019 and at one point faced up to 59 charges, though 33 were dropped before his initial trial. In November 2020, he was acquitted on five of those charges, leaving him with the 21 that remain.

The trial at Sydney’s Downing Centre is expected to run for six to eight weeks.