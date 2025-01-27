Australian Olympic Swimmers Honored With Australia Day Awards

Courtesy: Swimming Australia

SWIMMING Australia today extends its congratulations to Australia’s decorated Dolphins for receiving Australia Day Honours as well as applauding Australian icon Lawrie Lawrence for recognition of his service to swimming and water safety.

As a reflection of Australia’s success in the pool at La Defense Arena during the Paris Games, Dolphins honored today include a record seven Paralympians and five Olympians.

They are:

Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in the General Division:

For service to sport as a gold medallist at the Paris Olympics 2024:

Olympics:

* Shayna Jack: Gold – women’s 4x100m free relay; Gold – 4x200m free relay

* Cam McEvoy: Gold – men’s 50m free

* Lani Pallister: Gold – women’s 4x200m free relay

* Jamie Perkins: Gold – women’s 4x200m free relay

* Olivia Wunsch: Gold – women’s 4x100m free relay

Paralympics:

* Jesse Aungles: Gold – mixed 4x100m medley relay

* Emily Beecroft: Gold – mixed 4x100m medley relay

* Tom Gallagher: Gold – men’s 50m free S10

* Tim Hodge: Gold – mixed 4x100m medley relay, Gold – men’s 200m IM SM9; Gold – men’s 200m IM SM9

* Alexa Leary: Gold – mixed 34 Point 4x100m medley relay, Gold – women’s 100m free S9

* Callum Simpson: Gold – mixed 4x100m medley relay; Gold – men’s 100m freestyle S8

* Keira Stephens: Gold – mixed 4x100m medley relay

Paralympic champion Leary said: “Receiving the Order of Australia Medal is incredible it’s honestly hard to put into words. It’s such a special recognition of all the hard work I’ve put in, the challenges I’ve faced, and the amazing people who’ve supported me along the way. This isn’t just my achievement it’s something I share with everyone who has been part of my journey. I feel so proud and so grateful.”

“To me, being Australian means being courageous, determined, and always having a go. It’s about sticking together, supporting each other, and showing kindness, no matter what life throws at you. I feel so lucky to call this incredible country home and to represent that Aussie spirit.”

General Manager of Paralympic Program Anna Johnson said: “I’m thrilled by the news that nine of our exceptional Paralympic Swimmers have been awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia, in recognition of their outstanding performances and dedication to their sport.”

“This prestigious honour is a testament to their relentless hard work and unwavering commitment to excellence as an elite athlete. Their remarkable accomplishments not only showcase their athletic abilities, but it also shines a spotlight on the power of Para sports.

“Their stories of resilience and triumph resonate with so many, and highlights the importance of inclusivity and empowering individuals with disabilities to achieve whatever they want to achieve. Your legacy will inspire others to get in the water and swim for Australia!”

Also honoured in today’s awards are members of the swimming community who have gifted and made decades worth of selfless contributions to the sport of swimming – like our international champions, their impact has been extraordinary.

These include:

Officer of the Order of Australia (AO) in the General Division

* Laurie Lawrence – For distinguished service to water safety education, and to swimming as a high-performance coach.

Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in the General Division:

* Teresa Bourke – For service to swimming as a coach, and to people with a disability.

* Lynette Foley – For service to swimming as an official and administrator.

* Janine Margaret Molloy – For service to swimming as an official and administrator.

CEO of Swimming Australia Rob Woodhouse said: “Our swimming community from the Dolphins through to tireless champions like Teresa and Lynette deserve every accolade, we are richer for their contribution.”

“We are proud of all those that contribute to our great sport – a sport that supports diversity and inclusion – like we have seen at Busselton at the Australian Open Water Championships – that genuinely brings a community together.