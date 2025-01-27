Hoosiers Women’s Water Polo Start Season 4-0 With Two More Wins at Indiana Classic he No. 11 Indiana Hoosiers improved to 4-0 on the season as it swept all games at the Indiana Classic with wins over No. 16 UCSB and McKendree on Sunday

Cal Women’s Water Polo Rolls Past Fresno State The California women’s water polo team’s 17-10 victory over Fresno State on Saturday on the first day of the 2025 Cal Cup at Spieker Aquatics Complex.

No. 3 USC Women’s Water Polo Locks Up Two Wins At Lancer Joust Trojans beat CBU 20-2 and No. 7 UC Irvine 18-15 behind nine goals from Tilly Kearns and eight from Ava Stryker on the day.

No. 4 Cal Women’s Water Polo Starts Year 3-0 The Bears fended off the host No. 9 Fresno State Bulldogs 13-10 before cruising to a 24-8 win over No. 12 UC San Diego to later in the day.