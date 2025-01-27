Hoosiers Women’s Water Polo Start Season 4-0 With Two More Wins at Indiana Classic

Courtesy: Indiana Athletics
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The No. 11 Indiana Hoosiers improved to 4-0 on the season as it swept all games at the Indiana Classic with wins over No. 16 UC Santa Barbara(10-9) and McKendree (13-3) on Sunday at CBAC.
KEY MOMENTS VS. UCSB
- UCSB got on the board first in the game, before senior Skylar Kidd evened things up on a 6-on-5 opportunity at the 4:17 mark. Junior goalie Jasmine Higgs made six saves in the first to keep the score even at 1-1.
- Junior Louisa Downes scored one solo to put the Hoosiers on top but were quickly matched by the Gauchos. Sophomore Nancy Baylor-Sefchick and junior Grace Hathaway went back-to-back as UCSB added one more to their tally as IU led 4-3 at the break.
- Indiana scored three unanswered in the third with Hathaway’s second goal put her team up 7-3. She completed her hat trick in the frame but the lead came down to three at the end of the quarter, 8-5.
- The Gauchos threatened in the fourth, scoring three of their own unanswered goals, two of them on 6-on-5 opportunities. The game would be tied with 36 seconds remaining at 9-all, IU called timeout to set up junior Nicole Tyner in the middle on the feed from junior Grace Klingler to go up one while Higgs made a save on the other end as time expired.
KEY MOMENTS VS. MCKENDREE
- Indiana led from the jump, getting out to a 5-0 lead in the first which included goals from freshman Keira Blitzer and a hat trick from senior Skylar Kidd.
- The strong start really put the game away for IU, who extended their lead to 7-0 before the Bearcats got one behind the net.
- A variety of Hoosiers were able to see action in the win, with sophomore Helga Tero Salvi and Savannah Batchelor each notched goals as they powered to a 13-3 victory.
NOTES
- Junior goalie Jasmine Higgs recorded 16 saves in the victory over UCSB. Offensively in the game, they were led by senior Grace Hathaway with a hat trick, Kidd with a pair of goals and five others scored one goal.
- Junior Portia Sasser assisted on four of IU’s 10 goals against the Gauchos while Hathaway added three steals to the scoresheet.
- Senior Claire Witting also drew four exclusions in Sunday’s first matchup.
- Nine different players scored for Indiana against McKendree. Tyner and Kidd paved the way with each turning in hat tricks.
- Sophomore Audrey Cox spent the majority of the game in goal, collecting seven saves.
UP NEXT
The Hoosiers take part in the Bruno Classic hosted by Brown and Harvard on Jan. 31-Feb. 2.