Auboeck, El Kamash Tie For 16th, Set Up Potential Swim-Off In 200 Free

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Austria’s Felix Auboeck and Egypt’s Marwan El Kamash find themselves in the same headline for the second straight prelim session at the 2017 World Championships.

Yesterday morning, the two broke their respective national records in the 400 free prelims, with Auboeck advancing to the final where he placed 5th.

This morning El Kamash did break another Egyptian record, lowering his mark in the 200 free, but he also tied with Auboeck for 16th place, setting up a swim-off between the two.

They both clocked times of 1:47.40 this morning, as the Michigan Wolverine and former Indiana Hoosier snuck by another NCAA swimmer, Florida Gator Jan Switkowski, who placed 18th in 1:47.42.

El Kamash’s swim lowers his national record of 1:47.52 set in the prelims at the 2016 Olympics in Rio. Auboeck’s Austrian mark was also set last summer, when he went 1:47.25 to just miss a semi-final berth in 18th.

There’s been no official word, but assuming one of the swimmers doesn’t concede, the swim-off would likely go after the heats of the women’s 1500 free.

Also of note in the race, South African Chad Le Clos didn’t show for his heat, as was anticipated