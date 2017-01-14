Ashley Twichell: “My first workout over break was 12 x 400” (Video)

Ashley Twichell threw down a 4:08.99 to win the women’s 400 free, followed by Canadian Mary-Sophie Harvey in 4:09.69. Those two were the only swimmers under 4:10, but Melanie Margalis returned to the pool for this event, clocking a personal best 4:10.54 to pick up bronze. Barely missing the podium was Great Britain’s Holly Hibbott (4:10.56), who finished .02 behind Margalis for 4th.

