Canada’s Penny Oleksiak Scratches Out of Arena Pro Swim – Austin

2017 ARENA PRO SWIM SERIES – AUSTIN

Swimming fans will have to wait a little longer before they get to see Canadian Olympic gold medalist Penny Oleksiak race again. A representative from Swimming Canada has confirmed that Oleksiak, who was listed on the psych sheets for the 2017 Arena Pro Swim at Austin, will be sitting this one out. Before the start of the meet, she was entered in 5 events. Oleksiak was the top seed in the 100 free and 100 fly, both of which were contested on Friday.

While Oleksiak won’t be in attendance, plenty of high caliber Canadian swimmers are in Austin this weekend. Fellow Canadian junior standouts Rebecca Smith, Taylor Ruck, Mary-Sophie Harvey, and Kayla Sanchez all placed in the top 5 of their respective events tonight. 15-year-old Sanchez brought home silver in the 100 free, while Ruck was just a couple of tenths shy of the podium with her 5th place finish. Harvey took silver in the 400 free, and was one of just two swimmers under 4:10 in the event. Smith represented Canada at the top of the podium, as she tied Texas A&M’s Sarah Gibson for gold in the 100 fly.