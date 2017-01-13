Sarah Gibson Posts World’s First Sub-59 100m Fly of 2017 in Austin

2017 ARENA PRO SWIM SERIES – AUSTIN

January 13-15th, 2017

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center

Texas A&M senior Sarah Gibson looked to have a clear win in the women’s 100 fly A final in Austin tonight, although the scoreboard showed a tie between her and Canadian 16-year-old Rebecca Smith at 59.24. Once the dust settled, however, Gibson’s true time was a 58.94 for the win, just slipping under 59 seconds. The year is young, but that is the first female butterflier to crack the 59-second barrier, and it’s certainly impressive to see Gibson doing so in the middle of her senior campaign at Texas A&M.

2017 100 Fly Top 3

Gibson, who’s incredibly versatile, has recently shined in the 100 fly. She’s coming off a 2016 college championship season where she dropped 50-second 100 fly’s on three separate occasions and finished 2nd in the event at NCAA’s behind 2016 Olympian Kelsi Worrell. Gibson finished 5th at the Olympic Trials in this event with a 58.79, though she went a 58.02 in semifinals which is currently her lifetime best. With Dana Vollmer‘s career cloudy now that she’s having another child, the U.S. will be looking for more sprint butterfly forces to join the likes of Worrell as international medal threats, and a 58.9 100 fly at this point in the year is a great sign for Gibson.

Meanwhile, another swimmer was notching a lifetime best. 27-year-old Ashley Twichell, who is better known for open water swimming until recently, swam a 4:08.99 for a best time in that event and the win in Austin. Twichell made a big appearance in Windsor at the FINA SC World Champs. There, she posted an 8:11.95 to win the silver medal in the 800m free. Also posting a lifetime best, on the other end of the age scale, was Lillie Nordmann with a 1:00.96 in the 100 fly final. The 14-year-old, sister of up-and-coming backstroker Lucie Nordmann, now ranks 21st in the 13-14 age group in long course.