Cannonball Swim Club Hires U.S. Olympian Rhi Jeffrey as Head Coach

The Cannonball Swim Club in Portsmouth, New Hampshire has hired U.S. Olympian Rhi Jeffrey as their new head coach. Jeffrey will replace former head coach James Sabatino, who was named to USA Swimming’s banned list on December 2nd, 2016.

Jeffrey has over 10 years of coaching experience, and is also an accomplished swimmer. As a swimmer, she qualified for the 2004 U.S. Olympic Team at just 18 years old. She then went on to win an Olympic gold medal as a part of Team USA’s 800 free relay at the Athens Olympics. Jeffrey is a 5-time qualifier for the U.S. Olympic Trials, having qualified to compete at the meet in each Olympic cycle since 2004, including the most recent 2016 Olympic Trials. She wasn’t able to attend the 2016 meet, however, as a recurring shoulder injury and her coaching duties kept her from competing.

Jeffrey first started coaching back in 2005 with Schubert Swim Camp, which made her realize her passion for playing the coaching role. Prior to taking the job as head coach of Cannonball Swim Club, she was a coach and swimmer at Apex Aquatics in Sudbury, Massachusetts.