Arthur Albiero on Managing Louisville and National Team Duties

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

SwimSwam got to be a fly on the wall at Louisville’s practice last week, and afterward we caught up with a few different Louisville swimmers to get their thoughts on how they felt six days out from Nationals.

Louisville head coach Arthur Albiero will also be the women’s head coach for the USA’s Pan Pacific Championships team in August. We asked him about how Louisville is preparing just a few days away from Nationals and how he balances all the different responsibilities he has this summer.