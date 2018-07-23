Tom Schab Breaks Iowa Pool Record In 1500 On Day 4 Of Sectionals

2018 SPEEDO SECTIONALS AT IOWA CITY

Thursday-Sunday, July 19th-22nd

University of Iowa CRWC, Iowa City, IA

Long Course Meters

Meet Results

Webcast

COMBINED TEAM SCORES (TOP 5)

Kentucky Aquatics – 602 St Charles Swim Club – 545 Fox Valley Swim Team – 471.5 Elmbrook Swim Club – 458 Wisconsin Aquatics – 434.5

The Iowa Speedo Sectionals closed out on Sunday, with Kentucky Aquatics taking the team title. Daniel Orcutt of Kentucky Aquatics took the men’s 200 IM with a 2:03.42, marking a sizeable time drop. Orcutt had a best time of 2:06.33 going into the meet, dropping a total of 2.91 seconds. Orcutt posted splits of 27.02, 30.73, 35.55, and 30.12 respectively.

Tom Schab (Unattached) broke the Iowa pool record in the men’s 1500, posting a 15:56.68. That time was well off his own personal best of 15:46.09, but came in under the previous pool record of 15:58.04. Schab was out at a much faster pace, hitting the 500 mark at 5:12.04, which is on pace to finish in 15:36. He then slid up to 1:04 100 pace for the rest of the race, ultimately finishing in 15:56.68.

Joseph Myhre (Hawkeye Swim Club) won the men’s 50 free with a best time of 22.83. That marks Myhre’s first sub-23 second performance ever, and a .38 second drop from his previous best of 23.21.

Maggie Graves, a 14 year old out of Barrington Swim Club, won the women’s 1500 with a 16:58.19, coming in just off her personal best of 16:56.75. Graves actually negative split the race, posting an 8:29.44 on the 1st half of the race, and an 8:28.75 on the 2nd half.

OTHER DAY 4 EVENT WINNERS