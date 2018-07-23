Carmel Swim Club Sweeps Team Titles At Indiana Senior Championship

2018 INDIANA SENIOR STATE – LCM

Thursday-Sunday, July 19th-22nd

Counsillman-Billingsley Natatorium, Bloomington, IN

Long Course Meters

Full Results

Webcast

TOP 5 TEAM SCORES

COMBINED

Carmel Swim Club – 2222 Fishers Area Swimming Tigers – 1939 Boilermaker Aquatics – 1670.5 Irish Aquatics – 1505 Duneland Swim Club – 1220

WOMEN’S

Carmel Swim Club – 1127 Fishers Area Swimming Tigers – 1120 Irish Aquatics – 1067 Boilermaker Aquatics – 1022.5 Duneland Swim Club – 532

MEN’S

Carmel Swim Club – 1095 Fishers Area Swimming Tigers – 819 Duneland Swim Club – 688 Boilermaker Aquatics – 648 Franklin Regional Swim Team – 542

The Indiana Senior Champs came to an end on Sunday, with Carmel Swim Club winning the combined, men’s, and women’s team titles. On the final day of the meet, Griffin Eiber (Indiana Swim Team) posted a 2:03.89 in prelims of the men’s 200 IM, coming in 2.5 seconds ahead of the rest of the field. Eiber elected not to swim in finals, where Nicholas Milikich (Irish Aquatics) won with a 2:05.30.

Jake Mitchell, a 16 year old out of Carmel Swim Club, took the men’s 800 free with an 8:21.58. That took 1 second off his previous best time, and was good to win by 5 seconds. Mitchell split the race well, only posting 2 50 splits over 32 seconds.

Lauren Heller (Irish Aquatics) won the women’s 200 free, touching in 2:03.46. That knocked .71 seconds off Heller’s previous best time of 2:04.17. She took the race out in 59.94 (29.02/30.92), and coming home in 1:03.52 (32.11/31.41). Jackson Higgin’s (Boilermaker Aquatics) won the men’s 200 free, posting a 1:51.60, taking .09 seconds off his previous best time. Higgin’s swam a pretty tightly split race, posting 50 splits of 26.16, 28.59, 28.44, and 28.41.

Carla Gildersleeve (Franklin Regional Swim Team) took the women’s 100 fly with a 1:01.84. That took .38 seconds off Gildersleeve’s previous best time of 1:02.22. She was out in 28.96, and came home in 32.88.

OTHER EVENT WINNERS: