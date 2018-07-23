Carmel Swim Club Sweeps Team Titles At Indiana Senior Championship

2018 INDIANA SENIOR STATE – LCM
- Thursday-Sunday, July 19th-22nd
- Counsillman-Billingsley Natatorium, Bloomington, IN
- Long Course Meters
TOP 5 TEAM SCORES
COMBINED
- Carmel Swim Club – 2222
- Fishers Area Swimming Tigers – 1939
- Boilermaker Aquatics – 1670.5
- Irish Aquatics – 1505
- Duneland Swim Club – 1220
WOMEN’S
- Carmel Swim Club – 1127
- Fishers Area Swimming Tigers – 1120
- Irish Aquatics – 1067
- Boilermaker Aquatics – 1022.5
- Duneland Swim Club – 532
MEN’S
- Carmel Swim Club – 1095
- Fishers Area Swimming Tigers – 819
- Duneland Swim Club – 688
- Boilermaker Aquatics – 648
- Franklin Regional Swim Team – 542
The Indiana Senior Champs came to an end on Sunday, with Carmel Swim Club winning the combined, men’s, and women’s team titles. On the final day of the meet, Griffin Eiber (Indiana Swim Team) posted a 2:03.89 in prelims of the men’s 200 IM, coming in 2.5 seconds ahead of the rest of the field. Eiber elected not to swim in finals, where Nicholas Milikich (Irish Aquatics) won with a 2:05.30.
Jake Mitchell, a 16 year old out of Carmel Swim Club, took the men’s 800 free with an 8:21.58. That took 1 second off his previous best time, and was good to win by 5 seconds. Mitchell split the race well, only posting 2 50 splits over 32 seconds.
Lauren Heller (Irish Aquatics) won the women’s 200 free, touching in 2:03.46. That knocked .71 seconds off Heller’s previous best time of 2:04.17. She took the race out in 59.94 (29.02/30.92), and coming home in 1:03.52 (32.11/31.41). Jackson Higgin’s (Boilermaker Aquatics) won the men’s 200 free, posting a 1:51.60, taking .09 seconds off his previous best time. Higgin’s swam a pretty tightly split race, posting 50 splits of 26.16, 28.59, 28.44, and 28.41.
Carla Gildersleeve (Franklin Regional Swim Team) took the women’s 100 fly with a 1:01.84. That took .38 seconds off Gildersleeve’s previous best time of 1:02.22. She was out in 28.96, and came home in 32.88.
OTHER EVENT WINNERS:
- Women’s 200 IM: Maggie Jahns – 2:21.31
- Women’s 800 Free: Katie Hughes – 8:59.70
- Men’s 100 Fly: Steve Krecsmar – 55.45
