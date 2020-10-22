Arizona State Women Launch 2022 Recruiting with Verbal from Mackenzie Nedom

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Fort Collins Area Swim Team’s Mackenzie Nedom has verbally committed to Arizona State for fall 2022.

Super excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at Arizona State University!! I would like to thank my family, friends, and coaches who supported me on this journey. FORKS UP! #gosundevils

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 24.08

100 free – 51.55

200 free – 1:50.11

500 free – 4:55.31

Nedom is primarily a freestyler, with an emphasis on mid-distance. In long course meters, she holds lifetime bests of 27.29 in the 50 free, 58.33 in the 100 free and 2:05.71 in the 200 free.

Nedom competes for Peru internationally. In 2019, she raced at the South American Junior Championships, where she took bronze medals in the 14 & under 100m and 200m free events. She also helped Team Peru to a win at the 2019 Julio Maglione Cup, where she won the 100m and 200m free in the 13-14 division.

The ASU program has boasted mid-distance standouts like Emma Nordin, Erica Laning and Cierra Runge the last few seasons. The Sundevils are redshirting the entire roster for the 2020-21 season due to the pandemic, though they have a strong freestyler coming next fall in Australia’s Charli Brown (56.1/2:00.4/4:16.5 LCM).

Nedom is ASU’s first female verbal for the class of 2026.

