arena Swim of the Week: 16-Year-Old Julie Mishler Cracks All-Time Top 10 With 25.1 50 Free

While a large portion of the top swimmers in the U.S. convened at the Pro Swim Series event in Westmont last weekend, Julie Mishler was among the key names making some noise at the Indiana Senior State Championships in Elkhart.

Mishler, a 16-year-old Louisville commit from the Fishers Area Swimming Tigers, produced a number of best times at the meet that featured short course prelims and long course finals, highlighted by her swim in the final of the 50 free.

Mishler dropped a time of 25.12, knocking nearly half a second off her previous PB of 25.60 to vault her way into the top 10 of the girls’ 15-16 age group rankings, landing at #8.

Coming into the meet, her best time had her tied for 42nd.

All-Time Performers, U.S. Girls’ 15-16 50 Freestyle (LCM)

Claire Curzan, 24.17 – 2021 Gretchen Walsh, 24.71 – 2019 Simone Manuel, 24.80 – 2013 Anya Goeders, 24.85 – 2016 Anna Moesch, 24.92 – 2022 Annam Olasewere, 24.95 – 2023 Marta Ciesla, 25.07 – 2015 Julie Mishler, 25.12 – 2024 Isabel Ivey, 25.21 – 2016 Alex Shackell, 25.25 – 2023

Mishler won the 50 free after clocking 22.12 in the SCY prelims, having set a PB of 21.85 last month at the IHSAA State Championships which launched her up to #5 all-time in the 15-16 age group.

In the long course finals, she also set new best times in the 100 free (56.72), 100 back (1:01.64), 200 back (2:19.42) and 100 fly (1:03.43) at the meet, with the 100 back swim notably moving her up to 51st all-time among 15-16s.

She already had the standard in the 50 free, but she also earned an Olympic Trials cut in the 100 back for the first time, shattering her previous best time of 1:02.38.

Mishler was featured in the “Best of the Rest” section of our Way Too Early recruit rankings in the girls’ high school class of 2025, but there’s no doubt she’s made a case to move up significantly in the next edition later this year.

