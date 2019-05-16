All U.S. National Championships Meets & Info For The Remainder of 2019

After yesterday’s news that the former Winter Nationals will be re-branded as “U.S. Open,” we’re taking a look at the remaining schedule of national championship-level meets for the remainder of 2019.

2019 Phillips 66 National Championships

Long Course Meters

Wed. July 31 – Sun. August 4, 2019

Stanford Avery Aquatic Center, Stanford, CA

Time standards

What’s at stake:

The 2019 edition of this meet doesn’t select for any major international travel teams, and many of the top swimmers will likely be absent on the travel trips they qualified for last summer. World University Games athletes have a good two weeks to return home and prepare if they’d like to swim this meet, but it’d probably be a travel stretch for any World Championships team members to fly back after the July 28 Worlds end date. The Pan American Games begin on August 6, so that team is likely flying out during Nationals.

National Team status: athletes who want USA Swimming funding as part of the national team must be in the top 6 in their event among American swimmers. That means the top athletes left home from 2019 travel teams will need good swims at Nationals to contend with the travel team athletes for overall National Team spots in 2019-2020.

2019 World Juniors Selection: girls born between 2002 and 2005 and boys born between 2001 and 2004 will be eligible to be selected for the 2019 World Junior Championships based on their results here.

National titles: many of the top names will be absent, but the meet still carries the prestige of national titles for event winners.

Olympic Trial cuts: This summer’s National Championships are the first summer national meet within the qualifying period for 2020 Olympic Trials, so those who didn’t swim Winter Nationals in 2018 may be priming for Trials cuts here.

2019 Speedo Junior National Championships

Long Course Meters

Tues. August 6 – Sat. August 10, 2019

Stanford Avery Aquatic Center, Stanford, CA

Time standards

2019 Toyota U.S. Open

Long Course Meters

Wed. December 4 – Sat. December 7, 2019

Georgia Tech Campus Recreation Center, Atlanta, GA

Time standards

2019 Speedo Winter Junior Championships East

Short Course Yards

Wed. December 11 – Sat. December 14, 2019

Georgia Tech Campus Recreation Center, Atlanta, GA

Time standards

2019 Speedo Winter Junior Championships West