All The Links, How To Watch 2021 Australian Olympic Trials

2021 SWIMMING AUSTRALIA OLYMPIC TRIALS

The long-awaited 2021 Swimming Australian Olympic Trials will take place over 6 days in Adelaide, Australia from Saturday, June 12 – Thursday, June 17, 2021. As the action gets underway, make sure to follow along live on SwimSwam’s official 2021 Australian Olympic Trials event channel:

There you can access all the links you need such as:

Also check our preliminary coverage of the psych sheets and start lists for Australian Trials including:

Event Schedule

The meet will follow a heats/finals format and will run according to the following schedule:

Prelims/Finals Start Times for Around The World

Adelaide, Australia (UTC +9:30) Tokyo, Japan (UTC +9) Budapest, Hungary (UTC +2) London, United Kingdon (UTC +1) Atlantic Time (UTC -3) Eastern Time (UTC -4) Central Time (UTC -5) Mountain Time (UTC -6) Pacific Time (UTC -7) Day 1 Prelims 10am 9:30am 2:30am 1:30am 9:30pm 8:30pm 7:30pm 6:30pm 5:30pm June 12 June 12 June 12 June 12 June 11 June 11 June 11 June 11 June 11 Day 1 Finals 7:00pm 6:30pm 11:30 am 10:30am 6:30am 5:30am 4:30am 3:30am 2:30am June 12 June 12 June 12 June 12 June 12 June 12 June 12 June 12 June 12 Day 2 Prelims 10am 9:30am 2:30am 1:30am 9:30pm 8:30pm 7:30pm 6:30pm 5:30pm June 13 June 13 June 13 June 13 June 12 June 12 June 12 June 12 June 12 Day 2 Finals 7:00pm 6:30pm 11:30 am 10:30am 6:30am 5:30am 4:30am 3:30am 2:30am June 13 June 13 June 13 June 13 June 13 June 13 June 13 June 13 June 13 Day 3 Prelims 10am 9:30am 2:30am 1:30am 9:30pm 8:30pm 7:30pm 6:30pm 5:30pm June 14 June 14 June 14 June 14 June 13 June 13 June 13 June 13 June 13 Day 3 Finals 7:00pm 6:30pm 11:30 am 10:30am 6:30am 5:30am 4:30am 3:30am 2:30am June 14 June 14 June 14 June 14 June 14 June 14 June 14 June 14 June 14 Day 4 Prelims 10am 9:30am 2:30am 1:30am 9:30pm 8:30pm 7:30pm 6:30pm 5:30pm June 15 June 15 June 15 June 15 June 14 June 14 June 14 June 14 June 14 Day 4 Finals 7:00pm 6:30pm 11:30 am 10:30am 6:30am 5:30am 4:30am 3:30am 2:30am June 15 June 15 June 15 June 15 June 15 June 15 June 15 June 15 June 15 Day 5 Prelims 10am 9:30am 2:30am 1:30am 9:30pm 8:30pm 7:30pm 6:30pm 5:30pm June 16 June 16 June 16 June 16 June 15 June 15 June 15 June 15 June 15 Day 5 Finals 7:00pm 6:30pm 11:30 am 10:30am 6:30am 5:30am 4:30am 3:30am 2:30am June 16 June 16 June 16 June 16 June 16 June 16 June 16 June 16 June 16 Day 6 Prelims 10am 9:30am 2:30am 1:30am 9:30pm 8:30pm 7:30pm 6:30pm 5:30pm June 17 June 17 June 17 June 17 June 16 June 16 June 16 June 16 June 16 Day 6 Finals 7:00pm 6:30pm 11:30 am 10:30am 6:30am 5:30am 4:30am 3:30am 2:30am June 17 June 17 June 17 June 17 June 17 June 17 June 17 June 17 June 17

Live Stream

As was the case for the recent 2021 Australian Swimming Championships, the 2021 Australian Olympic Trials will be streamed in its entirety, exclusively on Amazon Prime. Live coverage of every prelim and final session will be available on Amazon Prime; a streaming service available everywhere in the world except for Mainland China, Iran, North Korea, and Syria.