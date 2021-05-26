Initial Entries Revealed For Australian Olympic Trials

2021 SWIMMING AUSTRALIA OLYMPIC TRIALS

Just as we’re getting ready for the U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials which take place in the month of June, the nation of Australia is about to see their best athletes vie for spots on the roster for Tokyo as well.

The start lists for the 2021 Swimming Australia Olympic Trials have officially been released, giving us insight into the events the nation’s best of the best athletes will be going for this summer. There are some expected entries intermingled with a few surprises, which still may change once the actual event begins on June 12th.

Based on these start lists, however, below are some key athletes’ entries as they stand today. We’ll delve deeper into the entries in separate, future posts.

In the meantime, here are some important things we noticed:

No Clyde Lewis . Changes can still be made to the entries, but, for now, the World Championships 200m freestyle finalist is absent from the entry lists.

. Changes can still be made to the entries, but, for now, the World Championships 200m freestyle finalist is absent from the entry lists. Mitch Larkin has opted for the 200m IM in addition to his backstroke, with the 100m fly thrown in as well.

has opted for the 200m IM in addition to his backstroke, with the 100m fly thrown in as well. Kaylee McKeown opted out of the 400m IM, but has included the 100m/200m backstroke and 200m IM events.

opted out of the 400m IM, but has included the 100m/200m backstroke and 200m IM events. Kyle Chalmers is gunning for the 100m/200m free; has not entered the 50m free nor 100m fly at this point.

is gunning for the 100m/200m free; has not entered the 50m free nor 100m fly at this point. Out-of-retirement Matt Targett and Andrew Lauterstein both appear on the entries.

and both appear on the entries. Defending Olympic silver medalist Maddie Groves is not entered in the 200m fly.

is not entered in the 200m fly. 400m free Olympic finalist Tamsin Cook is capping off her return with several individual events here.

Notable Women’s Initial Entries

Notable Men’s Initial Entries