Rio Silver Medalist Maddie Groves Withdraws From Aussie Trials

2021 SWIMMING AUSTRALIA OLYMPIC TRIALS

The 2021 Swimming Australia Olympic Trials kick off this Saturday, June 12th at South Australia Aquatic & Leisure Centre with most of the nation’s top swimmers set to compete. We already detailed how young gun Flynn Southam would be opting out, but now an Olympic medalist from the 2016 Olympic Games has also withdrawn.

Maddie Groves, the silver medalist in the women’s 200m fly in Rio behind champion Mireia Belmonte of Spain, has announced she will no longer be competing at the Trials. With this being the sole Olympic qualifying opportunity, the 26-year-old will not be representing Australia in any event in Tokyo next month.

Per her Instagram post today, Groves stated, “I’ve made the decision to not compete at Olympic Trials in Adelaide.

“I’m so grateful to feel so supported in this decision. I feel very relieved and I’m looking forward to racing at some other competitions later in the year (yeah sorry/not sorry, you haven’t got rid of me just yet!)

“I’m so excited to watch everyone at trials (streaming on Amazon y’all) and to see who will be representing Australia in Tokyo – whatever happens I genuinely think this will be one of the fastest Australian Swim Teams ever and I encourage everyone to get on the bandwagon early.

Best of luck to everyone competing at Olympic Trials but most of all to my beautiful team.”

Groves had originally entered the Trials in the women’s 100m fly and 50m free, so repeating or improving upon her silver from Rio wasn’t on the table to begin with.

The Moreton Bay swimmer has endured some health challenges over the past few years, which came to a head in April of 2020.

As we reported, the fly ace underwent surgery to address her condition of adenomyosis, which WebMD describes as one in which the inner lining of the uterus (the endometrium) breaks through the muscle wall of the uterus (the myometrium). She also suffers from endometriosis, in which tissue similar to the tissue that normally lines the inside of your uterus — the endometrium — grows outside your uterus. (Mayo Clinic).

The Australian team will look to the likes of Elizabeth Dekkers to potentially take over the 200m fly reigns, with the 17-year-old seeded #2 behind 2016 Rio finalist Brianna Throssell for this weekend’s meet.