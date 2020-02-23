Alfred State Women Win AMCCs For First Conference Title In School History

ALLEGHENY EMPIRE* – MEN AND WOMEN

Dates: Wednesday, February 19-Saturday, February 22, 2020

Location: Webster High School Aquatic Center – Rochester, NY

Host: Hartwick

Defending Champion AMCC: Penn St. Behrend women; Penn St. Behrend men (13x)

Defending Champion E8: Nazareth women (2x); Stevens men (7x)

Courtesy: Alfred State Athletics

The Alfred State women’s swimming and diving team made school history as the Pioneers won the college’s first Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference (AMCC) Championship. The results came down to the final event of the four-day competition and the blue & gold edged out Penn State Behrend by five points.

The Pioneers held a 11-point lead heading into the final event of the championship and the 400 free relay team of Veronica Boller (Iroquois), Elizabeth Furmanski (Albion), Kelsey Lynch (Wellsville), and Hannah Snayczuk (Pioneer) finished 7th (4:05.31) in the championship final while the relay team Mikaela Snayczuk (Pioneer), Alina Kisluk (Hamburg), Payton Armstrong (Monroe Woodbury), and Sarah Stevens (Wellsville) finished 14th overall after swimming in the consolation final. The finishes were enough to hold on to the lead to claim the title.

In earlier action:

Armstrong was 9th overall but 1st in the AMCC in the 200 backstroke finishing in 2:22.11.

Leaha Langerman (Wayland Cohocton) was 3rd overall and 1st in the AMCC on the 3m diving board with a score of 274.90 while Sarah Stevens was 4th (266.70) and Rebecca Stevens (Wellsville) was 5th (236.90).

Mikaela Snayczuk was 7th (2nd in the AMCC) in the 100 free (56.88).

Kisluk was 12th overall in the 1650 free (19:16.33)

Boller was 13th (2:46.71) while Hannah Snayczuk was 14th (2:50.68) in the 200 breast.

Alfred State entered the final day of competition 11 points behind Penn State Behrend.

Langerman was named the AMCC Diver of the Meet while first year head coach Mike Smiechowski was named the Coach of the Meet.

This the 4th year that Alfred State has competed in swimming and diving in the AMCC. The athletic department became full members (in all sports except for Football, Lacrosse, and Track & Field) just this school year.

In the overall standings of the Allegheny Empire Championships, the Pioneers finished 4th with 801 points.

AMCC Final Results: Alfred State 547, Penn State Behrend 542, Franciscan 265, Penn State Altoona 229, SUNY Delhi 167, Pitt Bradford 18

Allegheny Empire Final Results: Nazareth 1,758.5, Hartwick 1,399.5, Alfred University 839, Alfred State 801, Penn State Behrend 789, Utica 549, Franciscan 442, Penn State Altoona 384, SUNY Delhi 272, Pitt Bradford 17