Alexei Sancov Explains Why Dave Salo is “The Dream Coach” (Video)

Reported by James Sutherland.

MEN’S 200 FREE FINAL

  • Junior World: 1:46.40, Ivan Girev (RUS), 2017
  • Meet: 1:48.64, Caeleb Dressel, 2013
  1. Alexei Sancov, TERA, 1:47.75
  2. Julian Hill, GSC, 1:49.29
  3. Skyler Cook-Weeks, MLA, 1:50.95

Pierce Dietze went out like a madman in the men’s 200 free, flipping at the 50 and 100 walls with splits of 24.43 and 51.78. Top seed coming in Alexei Sancov wasn’t far behind, turning in 52.50, and unlike Dietze, was able to maintain his speed over the back-half to win easily in 1:47.75. That broke Caeleb Dressel‘s 2013 Meet Record of 1:48.64, and is his 2nd fastest performance ever (going 1:47.00 at last year’s European Juniors).

Julian Hill of the Gator Swim Club was the only other guy sub-1:50 in 1:49.29, knocking off his previous best by a second and a half, and Skyler Cook-Weeks had a solid back-half to snag 3rd in a best of 1:50.95. Jake Magahey, the 3rd fastest swimmer ever in 15-16 age group, was 4th in 1:51.04. Dietze ended up fading to 6th.

Jake Mitchell posted a 1:50.91 to win the B-final, putting him half a second outside of the top-10 in the 15-16 age group.

that guy

his English has gotten a lot better. seems to be doing well in California

21 minutes ago
Taa

When u do a 1:47 Salo is going to come to you. Looks like a good fit

31 seconds ago

