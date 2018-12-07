Alex Walsh Scratches 400 IM, 200 FR On Day 3 At Winter Jrs. East

2018 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – EAST

Nashville Aquatic Club’s Alex Walsh, who broke her own meet record to win the 200 IM Thursday night with a blistering 1:53.69, was originally entered in four individual events for Friday’s prelims session. However, she has scratched the 400 IM – an event she was seeded 16th in with a 4:16.16 – and the 200 free – an event she was seeded 5th in with a time of 1:45.93.

Instead, Walsh will focus on the 100 breast (58.19) and 100 back (51.45). She is the top seed for each. Even though she is 17 years old, her best time of 58.19 in the 100 breast still remains the 15-16 National Age Group record. The 17-18 National Age Group record of 58.10 set by Miranda Tucker in 2016 is well within reach for Walsh.

15 year-old Grace Sheble of NOVA of Virginia is the top seed in the 400 IM with a seed time of 4:07.74. 18 year-old Isabel Ivey, our #1 recruit in the high school class of 2019 who announced she would head to Cal-Berkeley on January 3, 2019 to join the women’s swimming and diving team as a mid-season addition to the class of 2022, is the top seed in the 200 free with a seed time of 1:43.89.

Other notable scratches: