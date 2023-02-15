Alabama’s Rhyan White Scratches 200 IM: Day 2 SEC Heat Sheets (Prelims)

2023 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 2, and the first prelims session heat sheets can be found here for the 2023 SEC Championships. See the current team scores below:

Women’s Team Results (through 3 events):

1. LSU 178 2. Florida 150 3. Kentucky 149 4. South Carolina 142 5. Tennessee 136 6. Alabama 131 7. Auburn 119 8. Georgia 107 9. Missouri 105 10. Arkansas 97 11. Vanderbilt 62 12. Texas A&M 56

Men’s Team Results (through 3 events):

1. Texas A&M 229 2. Auburn 166 3. Tennessee 159 4. Florida 138 5. Missouri 126 6. South Carolina 115 7. Georgia 113 8. Alabama 107 9. Kentucky 86 10. LSU 65

The biggest scratch of the morning is Rhyan White‘s scratch out of the 200 IM. White (Alabama) is also entered in four other individual events here, the 100 and 200 fly as well as the 100 and 200 backs. White was the fourth seed in the event, which was the lowest out of her original five individual event entries. White did not compete in the 200 IM at this meet last year or at NCAAs. In addition, White has never competed in the event for Alabama at the conference or NCAA level ever and this is her fifth year. Although not guaranteed to be her schedule this year, the last two years, she has opted for the 100 and 200 back as well as 100 flt at both SECs and NCAAs.

Also scratching the 200 IM was 12th seed Brooklyn Douthwright of Tennessee. On night 1, Douthwright led off Tennessee’s 800 free relay in a 1:42.45, which is the fastest time in the NCAA so far this season in the country. Douthwright has four other individual entries in the meet (as she also scratched the 50 free for tomorrow where she was 18th). Most notably, she is the top seed in the 200 free. Douthwright swam the 50, 100, and 200 frees last year at this meet and made the A final in the 200 free, B final in the 100 free, and finished 32nd in prelims in the 50 free.

Auburn’s Meghan Lee (16th seed) also scratched the 200 IM. Lee has four other individual entries for the meet, and all of her seeds in those are higher than her seed was in the 200 IM. Her other four individual entries have her in the top eight. Lee swam the event here last year and finished 10th.

Chloe Stepanek scratched the 500 free for Texas A&M. Stepanek was the 16th seed there but is still in the 50 free where she is the ninth seed. This is a change from a year ago as she opted to swim the 500 free then and finished 13th.

Julia Burroughs (Tennessee) was the 13th seed in the 50 free but has scratched the event. Burroughs is instead in the 500 free where she is the 18th seed.

There were not as many scratches on the men’s side as the women’s side. The top scratch on the men’s side was Julian Smith who was seeded 12th in the 50 free. The Florida sophomore is still entered in the 200 IM for tomorrow where he is the fifth seed. Smith swam the 200 IM here last year and finished 18th.

Like Smith, the 14th seed in the 50 free Koko Bratanov of Texas A&M also scratched the 50 in favor of the 200 IM. Bratanov is the eighth seed in the 200 IM. He was third in the 200 IM last year at SECs but did not go on to swim the event at NCAAs.

Other Top Scratches include: