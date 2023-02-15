WATCH: Jordan Crooks Split 18.90 50 FL on Vols’ Meet Record 200 MR (Day 1 Race Videos)

2023 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

WOMEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY — FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:31.81, Virginia – 2022 ACC Championships

SEC Record: 1:33.94, Alabama — 2022 SEC Championships

SEC Championship Record: 1:33.94, Alabama — 2022

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:36.24

Top 12:

Alabama (White, Wiseman, Jones, Antoniou) – 1:34.20 Florida (Runnels, Kucheran, Peoples, Mack) – 1:34.76 Tennessee (Fuller, McSharry, Carlton, Rumley) – 1:35.53 Auburn – 1:36.02 Arkansas – 1:36.32 Kentucky – 1:36.43 Georgia – 1:36.49 LSU – 1:36.59 Missouri – 1:36.80 South Carolina – 1:37.54 Texas A&M – 1:38.18 Vanderbilt – 1:40.57

Alabama showed that despite the losses, they aren’t going anywhere as they took the win in the women’s 200 medley relay. They touched in 1:34.20, over half a second ahead of Florida’s 1:34.76. That’s a big time swim for the Gators, who didn’t qualify this relay for NCAAs last year.

Also making waves was Maggie MacNeil, who in her SEC championship debut, threw down the fastest 50 back split of all-time with a blistering 22.52. That’s just ahead of the 22.65 that Gretchen Walsh threw down less than an hour before at the ACC Championships.

MEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY — FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:21.13, Florida – 2022 NCAA Championships

SEC Record: 1:21.13, Florida – 2022 NCAA Championships

SEC Championship Record: 1:22.06, Florida — 2022

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:23.76

Top 10: (Unofficial)

Tennessee (Kammann, Houlie, Crooks, Caribe) – 1:21.43 Florida (Chaney, Savickas, Friese, Liendo) – 1:21.73 Auburn (A. Stoffle, Mikuta, N. Stoffle, Makinen) – 1:22.98 Georgia – 1:23.01 Texas A&M – 1:23.34 Missouri – 1:23.28 Alabama – 1:24.23 South Carolina – 1:24.40 Kentucky – 1:28.66

DQ: LSU

Sometimes, you need to see it to believe it. Above is visual evidence of Jordan Crooks‘ ridiculous 18.90 50 fly split. That’s the fastest 50 fly split of all-time, and he is the only man to break 19 seconds on the split. He teammed with Bjoern Kammann (21.07 back), Michael Houlie (23.03 breast), and Gui Caribe (18.43 free). That’s a meet record, undercutting the 1:22.06 that Florida swam at this meet last year. Additionally, the swim seems to be the third fastest all-time, behind Florida and Texas from last year’s NCAAs.

Don’t let Adam Chaney‘s 20.26 50 backstroke lead-off for the Gators get lost in the shuffle. Chaney has been faster–20.19 at 2022 NCAAs–but that’s a sure sign that he’s on form. Josh Liendo brought the Gators home in 18.20, the fastest free split in the field.

WOMEN’S 800 FREE RELAY — FINALS

NCAA Record: 6:45.91, Stanford – 2017 NCAA Championships

SEC Record: 6:51.80, Georgia — 2016 NCAA Championships

SEC Championship Record: 6:52.54, Georgia — 2013

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 7:00.86

Top 12:

Florida (Nikonova, Bates, Weyant, Cronk) – 6:57.11 Tennessee (Douthwright, Mrozinski, Burroughs, Stotler) – 6:58.26 Georgia (Reinstein, Coetzee, Barczyk, Hartman) – 6:58.90 LSU – 7:02.12 Kentucky – 7:03.24 South Carolina – 7:03.57 Alabama – 7:05.36 Auburn – 7:06.49 Arkansas – 7:06.59 Missouri – 7:12.25 Vanderbilt – 7:26.71

DQ: Texas A&M

This was an exciting race between Florida and Tennessee. Brooklyn Douthwright got things started in style for the Vols, leading off in 1:42.45 to take over from Kelly Pash as the fastest NCAA swimmer in the event so far this season. She handed off to Julia Mrozinski, who split 1:44.85, then Julia Burroughs split 1:45.78, and Sara Stotler anchored in 1:45.18.

Florida was second to Tennessee for the majority of the race: Ekaterina Nikonova led off in 1:43.96, Talia Bates split 1:43.59, and Emma Weyant split 1:46.27. It was anchor Micayla Cronk who powered Florida to the win as she caught Stotler at the 700-yard mark of the race and brought it home for the win in 6:57.11.

🚨SCHOOL RECORD ALERT!🚨 Mikkel Gadgaard chases down Alabama for 2nd and the fastest 800 free relay in school history! #WarEagle pic.twitter.com/Qa3iqqASN7 — Auburn Swim & Dive (@AuburnSwimDive) February 15, 2023

MEN’S 800 FREE RELAY — FINALS

NCAA Record: 6:03.89, Texas – 2022 NCAA Championships

SEC Record: 6:05.59, Georgia — 2022 NCAA Championships

SEC Championship Record: 6:08.00, Florida — 2022

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 6:16.02

Top 10:

Florida (McDuff, Smith, Mestre, Mitchell) – 6:08.64 Auburn (Bonson, Mathias, Husband, Gadgaard) – 6:12.39 Alabama (Hawke, Alves, Auerbach, Piotrowski) – 6:12.46 Georgia – 6:14.05 Texas A&M – 6:15.38 Missouri – 6:15.71 Kentucky – 6:16.26 LSU – 6:22.46 Tennessee – 6:23.56 South Carolina – 6:26.18

The race for the win came in from the middle of the pool between Alabama and Florida, but it was Missouri’s Jack Dahlgren who was first at the 200-yard mark all the way out in lane 1. Dahlgren clocked 1:31.17, the new top time in the NCAA.

The top contenders like Florida and Alabama quickly shot out ahead of Missouri from there though. Florida led off with Macguire McDuff (1:32.48), who turned things over to Julian Smith (1:32.73), Alfonso Mestre (1:31.98), and Jake Mitchell (1:31.45). They combined for a time of 6:08.64, which is a new pool record and about sixth-tenths off the meet record that they set last year.

Alabama challenged Florida through the middle 400 of the race, even holding the lead for a sustained amount of time during that stretch. Once Jake Mitchell motored away on the anchor, it looked like they had second place locked up. However, Auburn’s Mikkel Gadgaard was charging. Gaggaard split 1:33.29 and touched seven-hundredths ahead of Kacper Piotrowski to earn second place for Auburn in a new school record time of 6:12.39.